Canisius among big winners in state rowing championships

Canisius qualified five crews for the Youth National Championship Regatta next month in Florida with its performance in the New York State Championships in Saratoga Springs.

Canisius got victories in the U17 Coxed Four, the U17 Eight, the Junior Eight, the Straight Four and the Senior Pair, in which Canisius rowers finished first, second and third.

Canisius also finished second in the Freshman Eight and fifth in the Junior Four.

The state championships included a scholastic division and an overall division that included clubs. Placing results below are in the scholastic division.

St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute won both the Men’s Senior Four and the Men’s Junior Four, and was second in the Men’s Straight Four and third in the Men’s U17 Eight.

Mount St. Mary won the Women’s Freshman Eight race. Buffalo Seminary was third.

City Honors got victories in the Men’s Freshman Four and the Women’s U17 Eight, along with second-place finishes in the Men’s U17 Four, the Women’s Freshman Eight and the Women’s Junior Four.

Nichols rowers were second in the Women’s Senior Four and third in the Women’s Junior Four.