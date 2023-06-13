Canisius High School alum Shane Cercone will continue his basketball career at Northfield Mount Hermon, a private school in Massachusetts.

Cercone, the 2023 recipient of the Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year, made his decision public Tuesday on social media, but privately committed to the Hoggers for a postgraduate year last week. His decision comes after he averaged 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game as a senior for the Crusaders.

“I felt like it was the perfect fit for me and what my game needed at the time,” Cercone said. “I think it’s really going to help me blossom as a leader, ball handler, guard, and help me with all of the skills I’m going to need at the next level.”

It was a tough decision for Cercone to make. He also considered Putnam Science Academy, a private school in Connecticut. He ultimately decided Northfield Mount Herman made the most sense for him as a person and player. Both schools are members of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, which is considered one of the best high school basketball leagues in the country.

Declan Ryan, a 2022 Canisius alum, and Seth Joba, an Orchard Park 2022 graduate, parlayed postgrad years in the NEPSAC into Division I college offers. Ryan played at Worcester Academy (Mass.) and will be playing college basketball at Holy Cross, while Joba was at Bridgton Academy (Maine) and signed with Vermont.

“I was going back and forth between Northfield and Putnam Science,” Cercone said. “I was looking at both of them, and both of them are fantastic programs, with so many great players coming from both. What I was really trying to focus on what was what my needs were and what I felt like I needed to focus on and develop so by the time I’m at the next level, I’d be able to be on the court soon and make a difference on the court.”

It is not the first time a reigning Player of the Year from Buffalo is joining North Field Mount Hermon. Former Williamsville South star Greg Dolan, class of 2018, did his postgraduate year there before spending his four-year college career at Cornell. Dolan will play a fifth season at Loyola University Chicago.

Cercone arrived on campus Monday for a two-week stay to train with his new teammates and compete in front of college coaches before he spends the summer on UPLAY Canada’s AAU team.

“It’s been great here with great competition,” Cercone said. “The school is really beautiful, and I’ve just been competing and getting better with the guys. My teammates have been great, and I’ve been messing with the rest of the guys and the coaches have been great. I feel very welcomed in this community.”