Cameron Catrabone wins national freshman wrestling title in Virginia

Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville North won Section VI wrestling championships as a middle schooler in 2019 and 2020.

On Sunday morning, he reached another level of success. The Williamsville North wrestler won the Freshman Division title at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach, Va., over a field from across the country.

Catrabone defeated Judah Aybar of Manchester, Md., on a 6-5 decision in the championship match at 132 pounds. It was his sixth victory without a loss over three days in the tournament.

He came close to not making it to the final. D'mitri Alarcon of Fort Lupton, Colo., was leading Catrabone 5-4 in their match on Saturday.

"With exactly one second left, he was called for an illegal move, a scissor to the head, that gave me a point," Catrabone said.

That sent the match to overtime, and Catrabone scored the deciding points with a double leg for a 7-5 decision.

Earlier Saturday, Catrabone scored a fall in 3:47 over E.J. Parco of Danville, Calif.

On Friday, he gained victories over Riley Humphrey of Auxvasse, Mo., and Keegan Logan of Indianapolis on technical falls, then scored a fall over Ryder Machado of Milford, Pa., in 1:42.