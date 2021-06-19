Caden Cavalieri leads Williamsville East to upset win over West Seneca East in boys lacrosse

East Aurora won the previous meeting against the Flames, 10-5, early in the season, and is now 10-1 against Class C competition.

“I think we’re more confident” Greenway said of how his team will be different in the rematch. “I think we have other players who have blossomed. A lot of these kids hadn’t played much so now we have more varsity experience. The understand the game moves faster and we have to do this.

“We had one of those lapses against them that they took advantage of. Their go-to players made it happen. Early in the year, we made a lot of mistakes, couldn’t clear the ball, squeezed the sticks a lot tighter because we worried about making mistakes. I think we have matured in that sense. It will be a battle. We have to do things we know we can do well and take away their strengths.”

Also in Class C, No. 5 Iroquois earned a semifinal meeting with No. 1 Lake Shore/Silver Creek with a 13-5 victory against No. 4 Grand Island in the quarterfinals.

In Class D, Teddy Kurdziel scored four goals as fourth-seeded Depew beat No. 5 Gowanda, 10-8, at Frank Constantino Sports Complex, the program’s first home playoff game since joining Section VI.