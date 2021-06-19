Caden Cavalieri leads Williamsville East to upset win over West Seneca East in boys lacrosse

Caden Cavalieri scored 3:35 into overtime as sixth-seeded Williamsville East upended third-seeded West Seneca East, 9-8, in the Section VI Class C boys lacrosse quarterfinals Friday.
Dillan Smith scored the last of his three goals at 8:17 of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 8-8. The teams were deadlocked at 6-6 after the third quarter and alternated scores from there.
West Seneca East took a penalty in the final 20 seconds of regulation.
“We just kept possession of the ball and that gave us a man up without a faceoff,” Williamsville East coach Ed Greenway said. “We set up a play quickly. They moved the ball quickly, and he finished it.”
The Flames scored seven goals in the second half to overcome a 4-1 halftime deficit.
“They really took the air out of the ball and tried to slow it down and were deliberate on offense,” Greenway said. “We took one shot in the first half, and you can’t win that way. We played a lot of defense and our defense kept us in the game to allow us to get rolling in the second half.”
Cavalieri had two goals and Peter Piccillo had two goals and two assists.
For West Seneca East, Kye Czachorowski had three goals and Garrett Walker scored twice.
Williamsville East next visits No. 2 East Aurora in Tuesday’s semifinal. East Aurora beat No. 7 Williamsville South, 9-3, on Friday.
East Aurora won the previous meeting against the Flames, 10-5, early in the season, and is now 10-1 against Class C competition.
“I think we’re more confident” Greenway said of how his team will be different in the rematch. “I think we have other players who have blossomed. A lot of these kids hadn’t played much so now we have more varsity experience. The understand the game moves faster and we have to do this.
“We had one of those lapses against them that they took advantage of. Their go-to players made it happen. Early in the year, we made a lot of mistakes, couldn’t clear the ball, squeezed the sticks a lot tighter because we worried about making mistakes. I think we have matured in that sense. It will be a battle. We have to do things we know we can do well and take away their strengths.”
Also in Class C, No. 5 Iroquois earned a semifinal meeting with No. 1 Lake Shore/Silver Creek with a 13-5 victory against No. 4 Grand Island in the quarterfinals.
In Class D, Teddy Kurdziel scored four goals as fourth-seeded Depew beat No. 5 Gowanda, 10-8, at Frank Constantino Sports Complex, the program’s first home playoff game since joining Section VI.
Seniors Dawson Kazmierczak and Chris Burgio each scored twice for Depew, which travels to top-seeded Salamanca in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Winter Rivera had three goals for Gowanda, which got four assists from Kayden Isaac.
No. 3 seed Akron scored 18 first-half goals on the way to a 27-6 victory against No. 6 Medina.
Travis Fry had nine goals and an assist and cracked 100 points for the season. Dylan Nicometi added six goals and three assists and Ryan Yaeger had five goals and three assists.
Akron travels to No. 2 Eden on Tuesday.
Baseball seedings
The Section VI baseball committee opted to delay the announcement of the playoff brackets from Friday to Saturday as teams tried to squeeze in final regular season games in this abbreviated season. There were 16 games on the schedule.