Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: Lamar Smith's sprinting records still stand after 40 years

This is part of a series on the Class of 2021 of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit gbshof.com.

Lamar Smith goes back to the very beginning of his track and field career when asked to name his most memorable moment at Bennett High School.

“If I had to pick one out, it’d be the time trials before anybody knew I could run, that sticks in my head,” Smith said. “It was at Bennett. I was just trying out for the team as a freshman. There was grass growing on the track, there were stones falling off the wall. I looked and said this isn’t fair. But I beat everybody on the team, and that’s where my career started.”

Smith went on to become the greatest sprinter Western New York has produced.

He still holds the Western New York high school records for the fastest 100 meters – 10.64 seconds, set in 1981 – and the fastest 200 meters – 21.34, set in 1982.

Those marks are 40 and 39 years old, respectively. They are the oldest individual records on the Western New York track and field books for boys or girls. Most of the other event records have been set in the last 20 years.