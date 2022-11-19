Buffalo Seminary's Noecker and N-W's Keller win state swim titles, in the same event

WEBSTER – Based upon their seeding times, Western New York swimmers figured to have a great showing at the state finals Saturday. They did not disappoint.

Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker and Niagara-Wheatfield's Mira Keller won state titles at Webster Aquatic Center. And they did so in the same event, the 200 individual medley.

Noecker won the overall Federation title with her time of 2 minutes, 3.50 seconds, while Keller clocked a 2:03.75 to win the New York State Public High School Athletic Association crown.

"(A state championship) has been a long-term goal of mine so I'm very happy with how the race went," Noecker said. "I wanted to control the first half of the race and do what I could in the breaststroke to try to finish out strong."

Noecker had a chance to win a second event but came up just short in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.95. Winner Jane Brierley of East Hampton finished in 1:03.63.

"There were a lot of strong swimmers," Noecker said of her day. "I was honored to represent my school."

"I can't even tell you how proud I am of her," Seminary coach Andi Parish said after Noecker became her school's first state champion in the sport. "She's a great kid and works so hard. And her club coaches deserve a lot of credit too. They work with her all year."

Noecker was second in both events in 2021, while Keller entered the winner's circle for the first time as this was her time competing for her high school team. The longtime club swimmer was equally pleased to being home a title.

"It feels really good," the junior said. "It was a really close race. I was a little off my best time, but that's OK."

Like Noecker, Keller is a swim club veteran, but this was her first time swimming in high school meets.

Keller took second in the 100 free in 51.59. Nyack's Cornelia Fox had the winning time of 51.33.

"She is so cool and calm," N-W coach Mike Corsaro said of a key to his star's success. "And she swims to her competition's (level). She's a very humble girl and works so hard."

Corsaro credited club coaches for much of Keller's success and was pleased that his star most likely became N-W's first state champion in the sport.

"She's the first I know of in my 27 years coaching," Corsaro said.

Lockport's Natalie Killion almost joined her WNY rivals at the top of the podium.

Killion was seeded second overall and first for NYSPHSAA schools in the 200 freestyle. She was edged by Ardsley-Dobbs Ferry's Lucy Walker in the final, 1:49.20 to 1:50.18.

"I wish I could have gone a little faster," Killion said. "I gave it my all."

Killion also competed in the state meet for the first time after years of swim club meets.

"It was great to represent my school," the senior said. "It was the best experience of my life. The team was like family."

Killion took third place in the NYSPHSAA standings in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.97.

The meet's other highlights for Western New York swimmers began with N-W's Keller, Ava Pauly, Hannah McCully and Sarah Carlson clocking a 1:51.28 for seventh in the 200 medley relay.

Olean's Megan Jackson followed with a time of 23.81 seconds for fifth in the 50 free and Williamsville East's Lauren Golden was right behind her with a 24.08 for sixth. Jackson was third with a 52.05 in the 100 free in one of the day's best races.

"They weren't my best times (ever)," Jackson said afterward. "But it was an exciting meet. I was 16th in the 50 and 23rd in the 100 last year, so I moved up a lot. I worked for it. My teammate last year, Alexis Trietley, had a great mindset. I wanted to follow in her footsteps."

Trietley, now a Colorado State freshman, won the 100 free and was second in the 50 free at the state meet last fall.

Williamsville East's Zoey Griffin had an impressive seventh in the 500 free with a time of 5:06.50, lowered her mark drastically from Friday's prelims.

Frontier's relay team had the other top 10 finishes for WNY at the end of the meet.

Maddy Domster, Grace Vogt, Emma Sauer and Zoe Zawodzinski teamed for a time of 1:39.89 to take seventh in the 200 free relay and a ninth in the 400 free relay in 3:42.57.