Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker targets U.S. Olympic Trial cuts

With summer ending and the new academic year fast approaching, Buffalo Seminary junior Elle Noecker could spend the remaining days of sunshine any way she wants. Instead, she used Monday to volunteer to be a spokeswoman for her swim team, TWST, the Orchard Park Town Wreckers Swim Team.

The plan was for Noecker to speak to prospective parents and swimmers about the program. She loves swimming that much and has kept herself busy throughout the summer.

Noecker won the USA Swimming Futures Championship in the 100-meter breaststroke last month in Ohio and swam a U.S. Open qualifying time of 1 minute, 11.16 seconds. At the Speedo Junior National Championships the following week in Irvine, Calif, she advanced to the finals of the 200-meter individual medley and finished 21st with a time of 2:18.91.

“It was such an amazing experience, and I’m so grateful for it,” Noecker said. “It was so much fun and it ended up going super well. I was super excited to final in the 200 IM, which was kind of a goal of mine, but I wasn’t putting too much pressure on myself to make finals. It just would’ve been something cool, and I ended getting to go to finals, placing 21st overall, which is really awesome and cool.”

🚨Elle Noecker '24 is the 2022 Futures Champion in the 100 Breast! Elle swan another U.S. Open Qualifying time with a 1:11.16. 🥇@MonsignorMartin @bufnewspreptalk @BuffaloSeminary @sportsunionwny pic.twitter.com/XFGNWgX6vY — Buffalo Seminary Athletics (@HawkSquawks) July 28, 2022

Noecker's dynamic summer followed up on her performance for Buffalo Seminary last season. At the All-Catholic meet, she won the 200 IM in 2:04.18, and followed it with a win in the 100 breast in 1:04.73. She also was part of winning teams in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay as the Red-Tailed Hawks won the team championship.

She then finished second in the 200 IM and 100 breast at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Federation championships in November in Ithaca.

Noecker enters her junior season with high expectations, and TWST coach Becky Sapio said her athlete can achieve more.

Sapio is an accomplished swimmer in her own right. She led St. Bonaventure to four Atlantic-10 championships and won nine A-10 championships individually. She was inducted into the Sacred Heart Academy Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002 and the St. Bonaventure University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

“I think that’s one wonderful thing that we have with Elle, and it’s about what she expects and what she wants,” Sapio said. “She never sets her sights very low, and I think heading into this varsity season, I know she’s really looking forward to going to the state meet and getting on the podium again, and going for the win. For me, I do everything I can to help make her better. She’s self-driven, she really is.”

About a year ago, Noecker and Sapio began to have conversations about a bigger goal, making the U.S. Olympic Trials qualifying time in the 100 breast and 200 IM. Her personal best in the 100 breast is 1:11.61, and the cut time is 1:10.29. As for the 200 IM, her best time is 2:18.41, and the cut is 2:16.09.

“During the summer she refocused and got even faster,” Sapio said. “Now, at the end of the summer, she’s really right there and the goal is within reach. It’s exciting to see that.”

Noecker is making progress toward her goal, as her personal-best times were accomplished this summer. Having competed locally and across the nation, she’s established herself as one of the top swimmers in the country. According to Swim Cloud, Noecker is the second-best swimmer in New York State and ranks 87th in the Class of 2024.

When made aware she’s viewed as one of the best in New York, Noecker couldn’t help but laugh a little and smile.

“It’s super cool,” Noecker said. “It’s definitely not a thing many people can say. I’m humbled by that and proud.”