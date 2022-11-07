Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker, Sacred Heart's Maya Huntress qualify for Fed swimming

Buffalo Seminary sophomore Elle Noecker set two intersectional records in winning the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke at the Girls Catholic High School Athletic Association swim championships Sunday at the Nassau County Aquatic Center.

Noecker, who was named Co-Swimmer of the Meet, won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 2.31 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.59.

She has qualified for the state Federation meet Nov. 18-19 in Webster.

Sacred Heart freshman Maya Huntress qualified for the Fed meet in the 50 freestyle after she and Catherine Dean of Sacred Heart (Hempstead) finished in a dead heat in 24.34 seconds. The time was a Sacred Heart school record.

Huntress was third in the 100 free (53.44), with another school record.

Sacred Heart’s Gabrielle Adamczyk was fourth (25.52) in the 50 free and third in the 100 butterfly (59.33).

The Sharks’ were third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.21 with Molly Fulco, Adamczyk, Huntress and Isabella Ryan. Buffalo Seminary was fourth in the event in 1:43.52 with Elle and Sophia Noecker, Ashanti Washington and Raeci Pfalzer.

Sem was third in the 200 medley relay, with Elle and Sophia Noecker, Pfalzer and Veronika Puzanovova.

Sacred Heart’s Ryan was sixth in the 200 free (2:02.88).

Sacred Heart was fourth in the 400 free relay (3:51.54), with Ryan, Fulco, Huntress and Adamczyk.

Buffalo Seminary finished sixth (284) in the team scoring and Sacred Heart was seventh (252.5). Sacred Heart (Hempstead) won for the four consecutive year and had 858.5 points.