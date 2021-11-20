Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker, Olean's Alexis Trietley star for Western New York in state swimming

Everyone was, especially since the 2020 state meet was canceled due to the pandemic.

"I wanted the team to place as high as possible," relay anchor Emily Blake said after Orchard Park was just 2.13 seconds behind the winners. "I felt some pressure, but I was more excited."

The start was exciting as Isabella Mikulec and Natalie Kassirer kept Orchard Park within striking distance as each posted her best time. The sophomores teamed to clock a 56.43 for the first half of the race, just 1.1 seconds behind the N-C team.

"It was a good way to start the race," Mikulec said

"I was trying to race the girl next to me," Kassirer, the relay team's lone sophomore, said. "I was really nervous."

It didn't hurt the effort as the Orchard Park relay team was on pace to set a season's best time for the year. Despite Blake having one of the best times of the 10 anchors, she could not make up enough ground and the team settled for fifth overall, fourth among public schools.

"It was a good way to end it," Blake said of the fast finish to the race, "(and) our careers."