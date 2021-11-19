Buffalo Seminary's Elle Noecker has strong performance in state swimming preliminaries

Buffalo Seminary swimmer Elle Noecker will have a shot at three state Federation titles Saturday at Ithaca College.

In preliminaries contested Friday, she posted the second-fastest times in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.21) and 200 individual medley (2:01.86), and she was on the 200-yard medley relay team that was third. Buffalo Seminary’s Lauren Levy had the ninth-fastest time in the 100 butterfly in 56.72.

The state Federation meet and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association meets are being held together. The finals begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the championship finals and two sets of consolation finals in order to ensure that 20 spots are filled by public school swimmers.

Olean’s Alexis Trietley had the fastest time in the 100 free (51.06), and second-fastest in the 50 free (23.10). This week, Trietley signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Colorado State.

Orchard Park put two relays into the championship finals in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Frontier (1:40.29) made the final in the 200 free relay.

Hamburg’s Jess Humby had the fifth-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.92.

Fredonia freshman Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer finished 11th in diving with 443.00 points, missing the top 10 by 0.7 points.