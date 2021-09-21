Buffalo Seminary wins every event in swim meet victory over Nardin

Seminary will be aiming for a third straight Monsignor Martin championship.

Levy led the Hawks to the All-Catholic meet championship in 2019 after they tied Nardin for the regular-season meet championship at 7-1. No championship meet was held in the last sports year, but Levy, joined by freshman Elle Noecker, went undefeated in league dual meets to claim the title.

The two Seminary standouts have picked up right where they left off in the spring in the delayed Monsignor Martin girls season. They posted state meet qualifying times and set pool records for the City Honors facility in Seminary's opening meet against the Buffalo Public Schools team and Mount St. Mary Academy on Sept. 7. Elle Noecker won the 200 IM in 2:09.82 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.65. Levy won the 100 butterfly in 59.46. The Seminary medley relay of Tesluk, Elle Noecker, Levy and Gwitt swam to another pool record of 1:54.27 in the 200 medley relay.

On Sept. 14, the Seminary won its Monsignor Martin dual meet opener against Mount St. Mary 58-36.