Buffalo Seminary wins every event in swim meet victory over Nardin

NCAA women's basketball coach Tara Vanderveer is probably the most celebrated athletics figure in the history of Buffalo Seminary. She may have to move over soon, however, to make room for Lauren Levy and Elle Noecker.
They are two of the brightest stars in the Red-tailed Hawks' run as Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls swimming champions.
Seminary won its third straight meet – and second in the league this season – on Tuesday with a 61-33 triumph over Nardin at Buffalo State College's Kissinger Pool. It's the first of two dual meets between the rivals this season before the All-Catholic Championship meet next month.
Buffalo Seminary swept first place in all eight individual events and the three relays.
Levy won the 50 freestyle (25.73 seconds) and 100 freestyle (55.71). Elle Noecker won the 100 butterfly (58.66) and 100 backstroke (57.78).
Sophia Noecker, Elle's cousin, won the 200 freestyle (2:07.30) and 500 freestyle (5:46.22).
Bess Tesluk won the 200 individual medley (2:27.90) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.25).
The foursome of Gretchen Gwitt, Levy, Elle Noecker and Tesluk won both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Gabby Wilson, Elise Glahe, Rae Pfalzer and Sophia Noecker won the 400 freestyle relay for Seminary.
Seminary will be aiming for a third straight Monsignor Martin championship.
Levy led the Hawks to the All-Catholic meet championship in 2019 after they tied Nardin for the regular-season meet championship at 7-1. No championship meet was held in the last sports year, but Levy, joined by freshman Elle Noecker, went undefeated in league dual meets to claim the title.
The two Seminary standouts have picked up right where they left off in the spring in the delayed Monsignor Martin girls season. They posted state meet qualifying times and set pool records for the City Honors facility in Seminary's opening meet against the Buffalo Public Schools team and Mount St. Mary Academy on Sept. 7. Elle Noecker won the 200 IM in 2:09.82 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.65. Levy won the 100 butterfly in 59.46. The Seminary medley relay of Tesluk, Elle Noecker, Levy and Gwitt swam to another pool record of 1:54.27 in the 200 medley relay.
On Sept. 14, the Seminary won its Monsignor Martin dual meet opener against Mount St. Mary 58-36.
Now a senior, Levy has been on the scene at the Seminary for four seasons. She swam for U.S. team in the 2019 Maccabi Games in Budapest in 2019 and took one individual first place in the Under-18 50-meter butterfly, was second in the 200 IM, 50 backstroke, 100 fly, third in the 100 breaststroke and swam on five winning U.S. relay teams.
Elle Noecker won two section championships an an eighth-grader at Eden before enrolling at Seminary, where she set school records last season in the 100 backstroke, the 200 individual medley and swam on a school-record 200 medley relay along with Levy.
For Eden, she swam in the 100 breaststroke and 100 fly in the 2019 NYSPHSAA meet, while Levy swam for a combined Seminary-Nichols team in the 100 fly and on the 200 freestyle relay in the same meet.