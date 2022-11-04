Buffalo Schools reinstates athletic director Aubrey Lloyd after three years of paid administrative leave

After spending three years on paid administrative leave, Aubrey T. Lloyd III has returned to his role as athletic director for Buffalo Public Schools.

Lloyd, who had served as the district's AD since 2010, was put on paid administrative leave in June 2019 by then-superintendent Kriner Cash for reasons the district would not disclose. Lloyd's lawyer told The News last December that the district cited "some financial irregularities" that Lloyd "vigorously denies." At the time, The News reported Buffalo Schools had taken the first step toward terminating Lloyd.

On Oct. 30, @BPSAthletics – a Twitter account created eight days earlier – tweeted Lloyd was back in his old position, which had been handled during his absence by Michael House.

"Welcome back! Aubrey Lloyd (@ADAubreyLloyd) officially returns to his role as Athletic Director of Buffalo Public Schools. #GoBPS." A link to his bio on the Buffalo Public Schools website followed.

"Aubrey Lloyd has put the matter in the past," said Robert Boreanaz, legal counsel for the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators. "He's only looking forward."

Boreanaz said his client would not comment on the situation. A BPS spokesperson said the district would have no comment.

On the district's athletic department web page, House is listed at the top as assistant superintendent for athletics with Lloyd listed second. House did not return calls seeking comment.

The News reported Lloyd made $262,551 through Nov. 29 of last year, and he's slated to make $106,098 in 2022, according to the Empire Center's SeeThroughNY.

Lloyd's attorney laid out a rough sequence of events since the allegations, which Boreanaz said were focused on a "handful among thousands of transactions" Lloyd executed as athletic director.

Under Cash's administration, representatives for the district and Lloyd met several times with a neutral arbitrator, Boreanaz said. These hearings – which were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic – involved testimony from six witnesses and a review of hundreds of pages of documents, he added.

Before the independent arbitrator could make a judgment, however, there was a major shakeup in Buffalo Schools' administration.

Cash resigned as superintendent March 2, less than a month after a stabbing and shooting at McKinley High School, while Jamie Warren – then the head of human resources for the district – resigned two weeks later.

Williams' arrival was one catalyst for Lloyd's reinstatement, Boreanaz said. He said the new superintendent reviewed the investigation and met personally with Lloyd, something Boreanaz said Cash never did.

"The new superintendent took a fresh look at this matter and considered all of the evidence presented during the hearing and before a decision was rendered by the neutral hearing officer, the parties reached an agreement to restore Mr. Lloyd to his position as athletic director," Boreanaz said. "He’s back to work without any restrictions.”

Boreanaz said he believes Lloyd's return is a boon for the district's athletics program, which is "growing and improving," he said. The school district's athletic director manages a multimillion-dollar budget and supervises physical education teachers and coaches.

Under Lloyd's purview, five Buffalo schools won state championships: International Prep in boys soccer in 2014, South Park in football in 2015, and Middle Early College, McKinley and East High School in boys basketball. He is also credited with adding 19 weightlifting and fitness facilities across the school district, according to the bio on the BPS website.

News Sports reporter Clevis Murray contributed to this report.