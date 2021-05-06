Buffalo school board approves season for Unified Sports basketball this spring

Olmsted senior Phillip Marcello, a protester who plays basketball and baseball for the Owls and helped out with the Unified bowling program at the school, was thrilled to learn that the Unified kids would get to play basketball this spring.

“I think it’s only right that they get the opportunity,” he said. “Even if it took us speaking out and crying out for it, it was well worth it.

“These students deserve to have the same opportunity as us and deserve to be put on the same pedestal. It didn’t sit right with me that they were having this opportunity taken away from them.”

Parents, players and other supporters of Unified Sports voiced their displeasure first via an online petition, which had more than 1,100 signatures during its initial four days of posting. Then there was Tuesday’s rally on the basketball courts at Masten Park, which drew coaches, special education teachers, past and current participants and students who are fans of the program.

Besides the suburban schools participating in Unified basketball this spring, supporters were upset that Buffalo kids weren’t going to be allowed to compete when the district gave the OK for non-special needs students to participate in varsity basketball during the winter.