Buffalo school board approves season for Unified Sports basketball this spring

Supporters for Unified Sports basketball within the Buffalo Public Schools ended a recent rally with a simple chant.
“Let them play.”
Those in power listened.
The Board of Education Wednesday night voted in favor of the Buffalo Public Schools participating in the Unified Sports basketball season this spring.
That reverses a decision made by district officials to not participate in the sport this spring for mostly health and safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lamar Washington is a City Honors graduate with autism who took time out of his schedule Tue…
“Absolutely thrilled,” said Wendy Mistretta, president of the district’s parent coordinating council and one of the organizers of Tuesday’s rally. “We had heard we had the support of the board, so we were hoping this was the way it would go. We weren’t certain because of the letter we received from the district Monday, but it’s good to see everyone was in agreement to make sure everyone gets back on the court.”
Unified Sports is a program that promotes social inclusion for disabled and healthy school-aged students of similar ages through athletics. The program is part of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics.
Buffalo Public Schools fields teams at City Honors, Olmsted and Hutch-Tech.
Olmsted senior Phillip Marcello, a protester who plays basketball and baseball for the Owls and helped out with the Unified bowling program at the school, was thrilled to learn that the Unified kids would get to play basketball this spring.
“I think it’s only right that they get the opportunity,” he said. “Even if it took us speaking out and crying out for it, it was well worth it.
“These students deserve to have the same opportunity as us and deserve to be put on the same pedestal. It didn’t sit right with me that they were having this opportunity taken away from them.”
Parents, players and other supporters of Unified Sports voiced their displeasure first via an online petition, which had more than 1,100 signatures during its initial four days of posting. Then there was Tuesday’s rally on the basketball courts at Masten Park, which drew coaches, special education teachers, past and current participants and students who are fans of the program.
Besides the suburban schools participating in Unified basketball this spring, supporters were upset that Buffalo kids weren’t going to be allowed to compete when the district gave the OK for non-special needs students to participate in varsity basketball during the winter.
Also, BPS gave the OK for varsity sports to take place during the Fall 2 and spring seasons. The district originally planned to phase back junior varsity and modified sports next fall and lumped the Unified Sports programs in that camp. Unified bowling takes place in the winter.
Plans changed.
“(Superintendent) Dr. (Kriner) Cash did confirm to the board that Section VI was going to look for room for us to schedule us on this year’s roster,” BPS spokesperson Elena Cala said. “I don’t think it’ll be difficult. I think the question was always safety, but I think we’re good.”
Board of Education President Sharon Belton-Cottman said she supported having a Unified season when interviewed by the News on Tuesday.
She was not alone.
“I think it just shows the power not only of the whole community of Unified Sports but the student body and parents of the Buffalo Public Schools district,” Marcello said. “It shows how much we can do when us as a community can stick together.”