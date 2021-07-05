Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club has successful trip to Independence Day Regatta

The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club won the U19 Men’s 4+ event Sunday at the Independence Day Regatta on the famed 2,000-meter Schuylkill River course in Philadelphia.

The crew posted a time of 6:32.51 to best the Pennsylvania Athletic Club by nine seconds.

Canisius High rowers Peter Spira (third seat), Dylan Sass (second seat) and Matt Talty (bow) teamed with St. Joe’s Collegiate rower Lars Finlayson (stroke) and Hamburg’s Seanna Zona (coxswain).

BSRA placed second in the U17 4+ with a crew comprised of Canisius rowers Adam Wittmann (stroke), Evan Izat, James Dodman, William Oh (bow) and Owen Conley (coxswain).

BSRA placed third in the Men’s 2-, an open men’s event, with Finlayson (stroke) and Spira (bow). This duo also plans to race at the USRowing Summer National Championship in the U19 2- event. The summer nationals are scheduled for July 13-15 on Cooper River in Camden, N.J.

West Side Rowing Club’s Men’s 4+ placed third in the Grand Final.

West Side's Women’s Intermediate 4+ placed sixth in the Grand Final.