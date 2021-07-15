Buffalo scholastic duo wins rowing national title in pairs

The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association pair of Peter Spira and Lars Finlayson won the grand finale in U19 pairs rowing Thursday morning at the USRowing Summer National Championships on the Cooper River near Camden, N.J.

Spira, who will be a senior at Canisius High School, and Finlayson, a rising senior at St. Joe's, scored a photo finish victory over the USRowing team of Drew Cavanaugh and Travis O'Neil. The BSRA crew was timed in 6:59.032, .283 seconds ahead of the USRowing boat at 6:59.315.

Spira and Finlayson won their time trial Tuesday and a semifinal heat in 7:08.419 on Wednesday.

"It was great seeing these two rival school athletes come together this summer, after directly competing against each other this spring, to achieve such an incredible accomplishment," Canisius coach R.J. Rubino said. "They came up with a name to credit both their school programs, St. Joenisius."

West Side Rowing Club’s Junior Men’s Team finished fifth in the U19 4+ and sixth in the U19 8+.