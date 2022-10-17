Buffalo Public Schools to appeal Bennett football ruling that led to forfeits

Buffalo Public Schools intends to file an appeal to the executive committee of Section VI following the section's determination that Bennett football had to forfeit its first six games for using an ineligible player, Michael House, the Buffalo Public Schools assistant superintendent for athletics, told The Buffalo News on Monday.

The infraction stems from the freshman player's failure to complete a New York State Public High School Athletic Association transfer notification, as he was transferring to Bennett from Sweet Home, where he played junior varsity football last season as an eighth-grader.

Bennett won its game Friday night game against Niagara Falls after the News reported the decision and has a record of 1-6 overall and 1-2 in Class AA.

House said the purpose of the appeal would be to rescind a rule that calls for the individual team to be penalized for the ineligible player and instead would call for penalties against the school district.

"It wouldn’t impact the team, and that any consequence would be applicable to myself, my office, and the district," House said. "It’s not fair a whole team and children are impacted from a clerical or procedural error. The consequence should be to the district.”

Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Time is of the essence as Section VI football heads into the final week of the regular season.

As it stands now, Lancaster is 7-0 and has the top seed in Class AA, followed by Orchard Park (6-1). Both lost to Bennett, which can still earn the third seed with a victory Saturday against Hutch Tech.

Bennett played four non-league games this season: McDowell (Pa.), Clarence, Austintown Fitch (Ohio), and WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.

House said he was contacted by Mark Becker, McDowell’s athletic director, who expressed sympathy over the situation but also wanted clarity. With the final week of the regular season approaching, Becker wanted to know where Bennett stood because that win or loss could sway McDowell's playoff seeding in Pennsylvania.

“Their power point rankings and system could be altered with them going into the playoffs next week,” House said. “They wanted to know if there’s going to be a ruling or if we’re appealing or what the status is. Now, if it’s a forfeit versus a won contest that could impact their playoff standing. New York has to realize the ripple of the circumstances. It affects kids, coaches, and other programs. It’s just not right.

“How could the section and the state think it’s fair to penalize children for a potential adult mistake?"

There’s been an outpouring of support for Bennett since Friday, which included the Buffalo Teachers Federation speaking out and a petition circulating online, with more than 2,600 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

“We’re very pleased with the support system that we have,” House said. “It’s been an outpouring amount of support not just in Buffalo, but across the state, that have reached out.”

Bennett entered last week before the forfeits ranked at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' large schools rankings and No. 10 in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll. The Tigers dropped to No. 2, one point behind St. Francis, in the News' rankings Monday. The state sportswriters poll has not yet been released for this week.