Buffalo Public Schools represented in Section VI girls tennis championships for first time

The Section VI girls tennis championships begin Friday and the Buffalo Public Schools will be represented for the first time.

For decades, BPS had offered girls tennis as a spring sport, even though the sectionals and state tournaments were in the fall. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has deemed the fall season for the girls championships and the spring season for the boys championships.

With BPS’ move to fall girls tennis this year, the chance was created for its top players to compete against the area’s other top players.

“By moving the sport season, Buffalo is now aligned to the NYSPHAA and Section VI, which allows all girls tennis student-athletes the opportunity and access to compete within the sectional and state playoffs,” said Michael House, Buffalo schools’ interim athletic director.

Two singles players and two doubles teams from Buffalo schools are in the field.

City Honors’ Avery White, the Buffalo singles champion, will face Iroquois’ Alicia Greenawalt in the first round at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Lakewood YMCA. Hutch-Tech’s Tanzim Ahmed will open against No. 2 overall seed and ECIC champion Julia Laspro from Clarence at 2:15 p.m.