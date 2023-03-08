Buffalo Public Schools' complaint about Amherst's potential use of an ineligible basketball player this season stems from an earlier incident in a different sport that prompted Buffalo schools to file a human rights complaint against local and state athletic organizations and their leaders in January for "race-based discrimination."

A freshman Bennett football player in the middle of the fall season was determined to be ineligible due to improper transfer paperwork, and the Buffalo school was forced to retroactively forfeit its first six games.

During a news conference Tuesday, BPS claimed Amherst used an ineligible player who transferred from Maryvale during the season and did not face similar consequences. In statements, Section VI and the Amherst school district said BPS' claims are based on incorrect information.

The player has not competed since late February, including in the Tigers' victory against McKinley, a Buffalo public school, in the overall Class A final Tuesday night.

BPS officials argue that if Section VI and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association forced Bennett football to retroactively forfeit its games, Section VI should enforce the same standard on Amherst if the player is ruled to have been ineligible.

They view the disparity in the two cases as the latest in what was described in the complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights as "race-based discrimination against the Lewis J. Bennett varsity football team and the Board of Education" of Buffalo Schools.

Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools, said Wednesday that he intends to add the latest incident to the original complaint.

“We’re not trying to target the kid. Kids should be playing,” Kuzma said. "It’s about how adults in the section and New York State Public High School Athletic Association are implementing these rules and why are they implemented differently between districts.

"There appears to be no level of accountability, transparency or even an explanation of what’s happened. It’s another piece to the puzzle of how high school athletics in New York State is operated. ... It’s disappointing that the section appears to not be implementing its rules in a consistent way and feels it has any obligation to explain why it did or did not do anything in this particular case.”

The human rights complaint, authored by Kuzma, included several examples that BPS believes to be discriminatory. It said there was no minority serving on the Section VI executive committee until Buffalo Superintendent Tonja M. Williams was invited in December to serve for six months, and that there are no minority executive directors among the state's section leaders.

The complaint named NYSPHSAA and its executive director, Robert Zayas, and Section VI and its executive director, Mark DiFilippo.

"Section VI does not tolerate discrimination of any kind," DiFilippo said in a statement. "Section VI will continue to address situations that violate NYSPHSAA or Section VI rules appropriately and fairly."

A NYSPHSAA spokesman said the organization has not seen the complaint and could not comment.

The complaint argues that the Bennett player was not involved in a true transfer, but is a unique case of someone who "graduated" from middle school before enrolling briefly at Canisius High School and ultimately landing at Bennett. The seven other transfers on Bennett's roster arrived from other high schools, the document said.

Overturning forfeited games due to a suspended player does not fit within the section's appeal jurisdiction, DiFilippo told House in an email attached to the human rights complaint. House's only recourse was to file a 310 appeal in November to the New York State Education Department commissioner in hopes of reversing the six Bennett forfeits and one-game suspension of head coach Steve McDuffie.

With Bennett's forfeits as the backdrop, Buffalo Schools' criticism of Section VI in respect to Amherst boils down to jurisdiction, Kuzma said. Is it the section's responsibility or the individual school district's to enforce residency requirements?

“Now they’re craftily saying residency and the ability to attend is a district issue,” Kuzma said. “That strikes a chord with me because when we submitted the paperwork for the student regarding the Bennett situation, they interrogated him up and down about his family situation. Who’s he living with, where are his mom and dad? For them now to say residency isn’t a section issue, although it certainly seemed to be with us.”

But DiFilippo believes the section is not in the wrong. In his Tuesday statement, he said, “(BPS has) already appealed their claim to the New York State Commissioner of Education. We’re confident that, once concluded, the Commissioner will confirm that we acted appropriately and consistent with our policies and procedures. Although we cannot share the specifics of the most recent case cited by BPS, we are in communication with NYSPHSAA and receive counsel from them as it pertains to our interpretations of state regulations."

He said Section VI would have no further comment.

Amherst Superintendent Anthony J. Panella said in a statement Tuesday that Amherst "abided by the rules and will continue to do so" and said BPS has "shared false information about a confidential student matter they have no factual knowledge of nor jurisdiction over."

In the January complaint, Kuzma also cited five prior incidents the district believes constitute a pattern of discrimination. The complaint mentions Section VI's refusal in 2021 to postpone a game after a Buffalo student contracted Covid-19; an incident involving jewelry and headdress of a Black student-athlete; a scheduling exception made for a Rochester high school during Covid-19 that the district said was unfair to Bennett; a security check incident before the Lancaster vs. Bennett football sectional title game; and two Section VI representatives who were at the state finals and did not congratulate the Tigers for winning.

"We’re looking for substantial change in how high school athletics are governed in the state," Kuzma said. "Every one of the executive directors of all 11 sections, the entire governing body of at least Section VI and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is at least Caucasian. That’s like the NBA from the 1940s. and it’s perfectly designed to get the results that it gets.