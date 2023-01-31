Buffalo News introduces Miguel Rodriguez Cup for high school sports programs to honor late colleague

In tribute to Miguel Rodriguez, a former high school sports reporter at The Buffalo News, The News has created the “Miguel Rodriguez Cup,” to be awarded to the most successful Western New York athletic programs overall each academic year.

The announcement Tuesday coincides with the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Rodriguez died Jan. 31, 2022, at the age of 47 due to complications from Covid-19. He joined The News in 2003 as a part-time copy editor and eventually became full time in 2010. In 2014, he joined the high school sports beat and quickly became the face of the News' coverage of young athletes in the region.

Points will be awarded for team championships in each sport. Those points will then be totaled by school to determine the “Miggy Cup” winner in four divisions – boys large schools, boys small schools, girls large schools and girls small schools.

The first cups will be presented in June for the 2022-23 academic year at the conclusion of postseason play for spring sports.

"Miggy was such a huge part of our sports community and to keep his legacy alive is awesome," Nichols boys basketball coach Matt Bradshaw said.

"I love the name the Miggy Cup; that is great," Lancaster girls basketball coach Becky Edwards said. "I think this is a wonderful idea and a great tribute to Miggy to carry on his legacy."

Here is how points will be awarded:

One point for a Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association or Section VI title. (In sports with Class A1 and Class A2, for example, one point would be awarded for the A1 title and one point for the overall A title.)

One point for team regional championship.

One point for a team state semifinal.

Three points for a team state championship.

For example, from last fall, Bennett football, the state champion in Class AA, would earn six points (one for Section VI title, one for regional title, one for semifinal win, three for state championship). Clarence girls soccer, a state finalist in Class AA, would earn three points (one for Section VI title, one for regional title, one for state semifinal win). St. Joe’s soccer, the state Catholic champions, would earn five points (one for Monsignor Martin title, one for state semifinal, three for state championship).

The following teams sports are included, with some adjustment because some sports occur in different seasons for public and Catholic schools.

• Fall: Football, boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey, boys volleyball, girls volleyball, girls swimming, girls tennis, boys golf and gymnastics.

• Winter: Boys basketball, girls basketball, boys ice hockey, girls ice hockey, wrestling, competitive cheer, boys swimming, boys bowling, girls bowling, boys indoor track and field, and girls indoor track and field.

• Spring: Baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, girls flag football, girls golf, boys tennis, boys track and field and girls track and field.

For sports that determine individual champions and team champions, points will be awarded based on team championships.

Ultimately, the goal is a fitting tribute.

"I love how much Miggy enjoyed covering high school sports," said Chris Durr, the Section VI chairman in girls soccer and girls basketball. "Every time I talked with him, he had a new and interesting question for me and that's probably what made him special. He was involved in the issues and knew what high school sports was all about."

The News will publish full rules and point totals from the fall season at BuffaloNews.com next week.