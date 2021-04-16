Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)

Here are previous winners of the Buffalo News Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. The award was renamed for Sister Maria Mares in 2017.
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Jontay Walton, Cardinal O’Hara
2013
Cassie Oursler, Grand Island
2012
Katie Healy, Lancaster
2011
Kallie Banker, Grand Island
2010
Rachel Bantelman, Olean
2009
Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown
2008
Joelle Connelly, Pioneer
2007
Joelle Connelly, Pioneer
2006
Elyse Monte, Sacred Heart
2005
Kelly Regan, Nichols
2004
Heather Turner, Mount Mercy
2003
Jill Ratchuk, Mount Mercy
2002
Allison Depp, Lockport
2001
Jamie Donnelly, Holy Angels
2000
Katie MacFarlane, Clarence
1999
Jen Feher, Depew
1998
Angela Tylec, Niagara Wheatfield
1997
Angela Tylec, Niagara Wheatfield
1996
Hollie Young, Starpoint
1995
Lucy Kelley, Lockport
1994
Shannon Ferretti, Amherst
1993
LaToya Crumpton, Hutch-Tech