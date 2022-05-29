Buffalo Marathon winner pushes 2-year-old in stroller for entire race, just misses world record

Canadian distance runner Lucas McAneney won the return of the Buffalo Marathon on Sunday, and had a passenger along for the ride.

McAneney pushed a stroller with 2-year-old Sutton for the entirety of the 26.2-mile course in an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records mark for completing a marathon while pushing a stroller.

Photos: 2022 Buffalo Marathon The Buffalo Marathon took runners on a route throughout the Queen City on Sunday.

McAneney, now based in Waterdown, Ontario, finished in 2 hours, 33.29 seconds, but narrowly missed the world record of 2:31.21 set in 2016 by Calum Neff in the Toronto Waterfront Marathon when he pushed 4-year-old daughter Alessandra.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

McAneney had stepped away from running when Sutton was born, but then his wife gave him a stroller as a gift. The stroller runs helped Sutton take naps, which was clear Sunday as he appeared to sleep during most of the race. McAneney ran 1:13.30 in a non-event time trial for a half-marathon, which set his sights on the possibility of breaking the record.

Auburn’s Dave Cook, a frequent Buffalo Marathon participant, was second in 2:33.48.

David Leff, of Syracuse, was third (2:38.58), followed by Maurits Dalm was fourth (2:39.55) and Nick Knuth from Ada, Mich., was fifth (2:40.35). Buffalo’s Jesse Osiadlo, who finished eighth in 2:41.54, was listed as the top local finisher.

Among the women, Gabrielle Russo, from East Rockaway, crossed the finish list first in 2:56.23. Russo is an assistant professor of anthropology at Stony Brook who competed in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials.

Jamie Walling of Boston in Erie County was second in 2:58.10, followed by Monica Benjovsky of Albion in third (3:01.36), Kimberly Mills of Oakland in fourth (3:07.04) and Nicky Tamberrino of Monkton, Md., in fifth (3:09.49).

It was the first full Buffalo Marathon since 2019 after the pandemic canceled the 2020 race and the 2021 race was largely virtual with a small contingent of in-person runners. Organizers said 5,800 runners from 43 states and 13 countries had registered. The Buffalo Marathon typically has about 7,500 runners.