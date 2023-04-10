Wearing gold jerseys with “Buffalo” in blue emblazoned horizontally across their chests, a team of Western New York high school hockey all stars were inspired to represent their area on home ice in the 17th annual Scotty Bowman Showcase Monday night.

The Buffalo-area team defeated the Rochester all stars, 6-2, in the junior class game to claim the Tim Horton Memorial Cup. It was the first of three all-star games at KeyBank Center.

Clarence’s Sean Stewart scored the first goal of the game five minutes into the contest, and the Buffalo junior stars never trailed.

Later in the first period, Niagara Wheatfield’s Robert Wegrzyn and Sweet Home/Depew’s Jason Galante added goals to put Buffalo up, 3-0, entering the intermission.

“It’s always a lot of fun to have all these boys that play against each other all year come together to represent Section VI, Buffalo, and defend our honor,” Clarence coach Rich Brooks said. “Rochester played really well and had us on our heels a couple of times. We had great goaltending, which allowed us to stay in the game."

Coming out of the break, Rochester scored two goals to make it a competitive, 3-2 game. But Buffalo’s offense and defense tighten up the rest of the way, and Buffalo scored three goals to close out the victory.

Wegrzyn scored first, followed by Clarence’s Luke Marchant and Starpoint’s Jacob Cyrek, within a six-minute span.

Wegrzyn’s goal 11:01 into the second period restarted a stagnant offense and gave Brooks confidence in the team’s offense to continue its performance before the break.

“Once we got that fourth goal, we were moving a little bit better,” Brooks said. “I liked the competitive nature of this all-star game and told them, ‘once the puck drops, we need to win this game because you’re wearing blue and gold and representing the city.’ The kids responded well and worked hard.”

Cyrek had a goal and an assist.

“This was an awesome experience,” Wegrzyn said. “In the second we gave them too many opportunities but we battled back, it just took us a little bit to get used to each other. But honestly it happened pretty fast and I was impressed with that. I got to give credit to my line because we were able to gel together.”

Buffalo didn’t have a practice before the game but a casual on-looker would not have been able to tell by their play. Whether it was making the right pass, being in the right spot, or just simply communicating with one another, they performed like a team that spent some time together.

The second game pitted senior-class all stars from the Buffalo area against Rochester seniors for the Scotty Bowman Cup, named after the former NHL coach who holds league records in regular season (1,244) and Stanley Cup playoff (223) victories.

Rochester was in control almost the entire way and closed out a 5-3 victory.

It was a struggle on both sides of the ice for Buffalo.

Rochester took a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Buffalo's first goal of the game didn't come until 12:55 in the second period, scored by Starpoint's Justin Bull.

Rochester built its lead to 5-1. Buffalo made the score closer in the end with consecutive goals in the closing seconds from Iroquois-Alden's Braden Axelson and Hamburg's Josh Gregoire.