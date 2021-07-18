Buffalo four finish third in Summer National Rowing Championships

Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association's U23 four with coxswain finished third in a photo finish on Sunday morning in the final of their event at the Summer National Rowing Championships on the Cooper River in Camden, N.J.

The BSRA crew finished in 6 minutes, 27.208 seconds to edge the Greenwich (Conn.) boat's 6:28.603, the same crew they finished second to in a semifinal heat Saturday. Mendota (Wis.) won the final in 6:24.09.

Nathaniel Sass and Dylan Sass, two brothers who have rowed at Canisius High, their cousin, Lars Finlayson, a rising senior at St. Joe's, Reilly Egan, another Canisius grad, and coxswain Seanna Zona were in the BSRA boat. Nathaniel Sass now rows at Boston University, while Egan rows at Syracuse. Dylan Sass is entering his senior year at Canisius. Zona is a recent Hamburg grad headed for Mercyhurst University.

"They took down some of the top college rowing clubs in the country in Sunday's Grand Final," said Ron Rubino, rowing coach at Canisius High. "With an average age of only 18 and two lightweights, they were by far the youngest and most undersized lineup in the event."

Earlier in the morning, the BSRA pair of Nathaniel Sass and Finlayson finished fifth in their Grand Final in 7:07.691.

Para rowing single sculler Andrew Mangan of Buffalo's West Side Rowing Club scored a victory in the two-man grand final of that event, winning in 11:28.621 over Frank Ganther of Philadelphia Para Rowing.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.