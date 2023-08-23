On Thursday, the Great New York State Fair basketball tournaments will begin in Syracuse, and a boys team from Buffalo, led by Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry, will represent the area against some of the state’s best teams.

The boys team’s first game will be at 11 a.m. versus Utica on Thursday.

The team is highlighted by 2022-23 All-Western New York selections Jordan Alexander (Amherst), Jacob Humphrey (Bishop Timon), Nakyhi Harris (Bishop Timon), Amir Moye (Health Sciences) and Jakye Rainey (Nichols). Also on the team are Patrick Benzer (Canisius), Mark MacDonald (Canisius), Omarion Ralands (Niagara Falls), Parker Rey (Nichols), Luke Walck (Niagara Wheatfield) and Michael Whitt (Health Sciences).

Humphrey and Harris helped lead Bishop Timon to the Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game a season ago, while Moye, as a freshman, led Health Sciences to the Section VI Class AA championship game. Rainey led the Monsignor Martin in scoring a season ago at 27.6 points per game.

Buffalo’s path to the championship game will need four straight wins. The final will take place on Friday at 3 p.m.

Albany, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse I, Syracuse II and Watertown are the other cities being represented.

The Buffalo girls will play the winner of Syracuse-Kochan and Rochester in the semifinals on Monday at 1 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Representing the area will be Cardinal O’Hara’s Kyla Hayes, Annabelle Day, Brittany Day, Jordyn Williams, Ny’ema Blair, and Aliviya Russe. Also on the team are Lilly Day (North Tonawanda), Kimora Berry (Williamsville South), Leah Khu (Hamburg), Molly Mescall (Iroquois), Aliza Whitehead (Lewiston-Porter), and Jada Mushat (Lancaster). The team is coached by Aaron Hayes.

Kyla Hayes and Williams were All-WNY selections a season ago. Hayes currently holds multiple Division I offers from Northeastern, St. Bonaventure, University at Buffalo and more, while Williams is committed to Niagara.

Syracuse-Randall, Utica and Albany are other teams competing in the tournament.