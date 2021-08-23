Bryan Gorman era opens for Canisius High football

Bryan Gorman is no stranger to season-opening football practice at Tripi Field behind Canisius High School.
Monday marked the 17th time he has taken part in such a grand affair, but unlike his previous 16, there was a slightly different vibe to this one.
That’s because he’s the conductor overseeing the whole operation, not just a part of it.
Gorman, the first-time varsity head coach, didn’t feel out of place.
Day One of the Gorman era at Canisius looked a lot like season-opening practices run by his predecessor, Rich Robbins. There was a brisk pace as players went from station to station to get in their work in muggy, sunny conditions. More importantly, there was purpose as a veteran team put in the time and effort it hopes will lead to more championship glory.
“I’m a school teacher, so I equate it as a teacher going from being a teacher to an administrator,” Gorman said of moving from junior varsity head coach to varsity head coach. “There’s a learning curve, but it’s something I’ve wished for my whole life as a little boy. … It’s been a great transition so far.”
Gorman, who played wide receiver at SUNY Cortland, still couldn't resist hanging out with the split ends. He worked with them on route running. Though being a head coach is more delegating, he feels the need to help out here and there.
“It’s delegating but a coach is a coach," Gorman said. "You’re always going to have your stamp on it, so I always find a way to stick myself in a drill or a meeting room to put in my two cents in. It’s a change, but it’s still football at the end of the day.”
Gorman credits having a veteran core of assistants who have played vital roles toward the rebirth of Canisius football the past decades to making the transition easier.
Under Robbins, the Crusaders won seven Monsignor Martin playoff championships and three New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association titles.
Technically, Canisius is still the reigning state champion since there were no state tournaments during the 2020-21 scholastic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Crusaders are two-time defending Monsignor Martin champions.
Back to lead the charge is senior quarterback Tyler Baker, along with backfield mates Zaire Leonard, Roderick Miller and Lamar Thomas. Baker is a returning first-team All-Western New York selection.
The Crusaders lost an All-WNY first-team wide receiver in Nik McMillian, whose family moved to Maryland. Michael Doctor will be among the candidates looking to fill that void.
Thomas is in his fourth year with the program. He played for Gorman when he was on junior varsity as a freshman.
“There’s not much of a difference (between Gorman and Robbins),” Thomas said. "Same tempo as last year. I feel this team can accomplish anything if we just stick to the same page and just stick together.”
Last year, Canisius did that during an interesting season that was played during the early spring due to the pandemic. Dubbed Fall II, all the high-risk fall sports in the state were played between late March and early May instead of during its usual spot in the autumn.
Just when things seemed like they were back to normal, a spike in Covid cases has resulted in Erie County issuing guidelines for moderate-to-high-risk sports. If a team has one Covid-19 case, all unvaccinated players, coaches and staff must pause for 10 days from the date of exposure. However, the vaccinated players, coaches and staff can continue team activities.
That’s different from last season in that it only took one positive test on a team for it to be placed on pause for 10 days. However, if two or more members of a team – coaches included – test positive for the virus, the whole team gets placed on pause for 10 days.
Last year, Canisius overcame a 10-day hiatus as it was placed on pause during a lull in its schedule. The Crusaders stand to be more vigilant.
“We’re going to be careful with what we do outside of football,” Crusaders quarterback Tyler Baker said. “I’m not too concerned with it but there is a scare.”
Five-time defending Section VI Class AA champion Lancaster got through the abbreviated Fall II season unscathed and has an idea what it takes to get through the long season without being placed on pause.
“Any team has to decide what it wants most,” Lancaster coach and Athletic Director Eric Rupp said. “Do they want to make poor choices that jeopardize not only their health but the health of those around them?”