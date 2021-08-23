Bryan Gorman era opens for Canisius High football

“There’s not much of a difference (between Gorman and Robbins),” Thomas said. "Same tempo as last year. I feel this team can accomplish anything if we just stick to the same page and just stick together.”

Last year, Canisius did that during an interesting season that was played during the early spring due to the pandemic. Dubbed Fall II, all the high-risk fall sports in the state were played between late March and early May instead of during its usual spot in the autumn.

Just when things seemed like they were back to normal, a spike in Covid cases has resulted in Erie County issuing guidelines for moderate-to-high-risk sports. If a team has one Covid-19 case, all unvaccinated players, coaches and staff must pause for 10 days from the date of exposure. However, the vaccinated players, coaches and staff can continue team activities.

That’s different from last season in that it only took one positive test on a team for it to be placed on pause for 10 days. However, if two or more members of a team – coaches included – test positive for the virus, the whole team gets placed on pause for 10 days.

Last year, Canisius overcame a 10-day hiatus as it was placed on pause during a lull in its schedule. The Crusaders stand to be more vigilant.