Brigid Molloy selected for All-American girls soccer game in May

Nardin girls soccer star Brigid Molloy has been selected to participate in the High School All-American Game on May 29 in St. Louis, Mo.

The game features 45 of the nation’s top athletes who will be divided into rosters based on geography (East and West).

Molloy, who will continue her student-athlete career at Villanova, helped Nardin win the Monsignor Martin championship in the falll. The multi-time first team All-Catholic pick was the New York State Player of the Year in Class A and was the Coaches All-Western New York Team co-Player of the Year. Molloy led Nardin with 24 goals and 11 assists. She has elite skill and vision on the pitch.

“Great kid, great family and this has led to good things for her,” Nardin coach Frank Cotroneo said. “She has put in the time and effort to be nominated and to be honored like this.”

Molloy will be on the East roster. Two of Molloy’s future Villanova teammates also will play in this game: Maddie Fried from Trumbull, Conn. and Francesca Yanchuk of Atteboro, Mass.

“This was completely unexpected,” Molloy said. “I owe it all to coach Frank (Cotroneo), who pushed for me to get this.”

Molloy found out last week of her selection, but teams weren’t finalized until this week.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “It’s a new experience for me. I'm excited to see what it will be like.”

