When the final buzzer sounded, Nichols players stormed the court in celebration and hugged one another. They achieved the rare feat of being the first Monsignor Martin team to beat Cardinal O’Hara on its home court since St. Mary’s accomplished the feat in January 2019.

The Vikings’ leading scorers came through in the end. First was junior Brianna Barr-Buday corralling an offensive rebound and scoring the go-ahead basket with 19.6 seconds remaining. Her score put the onus on O’Hara to score, and it was unable to as senior Quinn Benchley blocked a potential game-tying shot with 5.2 seconds left in a 56-52 victory.

“I knew at that moment if I didn’t make that, there was a good chance we’d have lost,” Barr-Buday said. “I knew I had to get the ball and put it in.”

A pair of free throws sealed the game for Nichols (16-3), ranked No. 4 in The News’ large schools girls basketball poll, as it defeated Cardinal O’Hara (9-9), ranked No. 3 in large schools, sweeping the season series 2-0.

“I’m overwhelmed and excited for these girls,” Nichols coach Kayleigh Rizzo said. “We came in here kind of as the underdog and left ahead. Every single girl contributed, played hard, and left it out on the court. We played together and poised. I’m very grateful for the win."

Barr-Buday finished with nine points on 2-of-8 shooting but was 5 of 5 from the stripe, and grabbed 11 rebounds, five being offensive. Benchley scored a team-high 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting and made all four of her free throws. She also had four assists.

“It feels great,” Benchley said. “It just feels good. We had to prove ourselves. We have almost the same team as last year but we’re more of a team this year. We’re getting ready for the playoffs.”

The Vikings’ celebration was emotional as their celebratory yells from the locker room could be heard from across the court. When players got dressed and departed the locker room, every single player was met with applause from a Nichols contingent that created a semi-circle outside the locker room door.

With the victory, Nichols has defeated Cardinal O’Hara twice in a single season for the first time since the 2009-10 season (including playoffs). The Vikings are the first team to sweep the Lady Hawks in regular-season play since St. Mary’s during the 2007-08 campaign, according to MaxPreps.

Cardinal O’Hara has two league losses this season, its most since 2018-19, and both are against Nichols.

“Cardinal O’Hara is a great team, organization and powerhouse,” Rizzo said. “To come into their gym and beat them, just wow. We had to play our best and we did tonight. I’m speechless. I’m overwhelmed, excited, and just proud of our girls and every single member of our team.”

Other results

Lewiston-Porter's Sophie Auer scored 18 points in the team's 57-28 win against Kenmore East. She's now 10 points shy of becoming the program's all-time leading scorer. Auer, a Daemen signee, is approaching the mark held by Meghan House with 1,389 points.

Niagara County girls hockey advanced to the semifinals following a 4-2 win against CASH (Clarence, Amherst, Sweet Home). They'll play HHEWS (Holland, Hamburg, Eden, West Seneca) on Thursday.

Canisius bowling beat St. Francis 3-0.

Bennett's bowling team remains undefeated at 8-0 following a 4-0 win against Buffalo Culinary.

Pioneer's bowling team shut out Holland 7-0.

Randolph sophomore Payton Morrison scored 20 points in the team's 74-25 win against Olean and scored her 1,000th point during the game. The Cardinals have won seven straight.

Wilson beat Albion 52-28 to its 60th straight Niagara Orleans League game.

Williamsville girls hockey won 3-2 against LID (Lancaster, Iroquois, Depew) and will play KenGI-Port in the semifinals.

Nichols boys hockey beat Lancaster 6-0.