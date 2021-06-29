Brian Stone's homer helps spark his team's win in Second Annual Chuck Senn Sr. All-Star Game

“I’m a little sad to be hanging up this uniform,” he said. “I was on the team six years … It’s a little sad seeing it come to an end.”

At the same time, though, draft day is just 11 days away.

“I’m super excited,” Mack said. “It’s going to be one of the best moments of my life.”

Some crunch helps Williamsville East win Section VI Class A-1 baseball title Williamsville East celebrated a 6-0 win against Grand Island to win the Section VI Class A-1 championship.

Going yard in an all-star game is something that will be unforgettable for Stone.

His approach to that at-bat: “I noticed the short right-field porch. I noticed if I hit it hard enough into this wind I’d have a chance to get it over the wall and I did it.”

Williamsville North senior Conner Hoehman handled three chances at shortstop flawlessly while playing the first three innings. He flew out in his only at-bat, but was thrilled to be part of this game and have two Spartan teammates with him in Kyle Finn and Parker Murray. Murray hit a two-run single in the sixth to make it 6-0.

“It was an honor,” said Hoehman, who hit .558 for the season and will play at national JUCO power Niagara County Community College. “Everyone here is very good. I’m just blessed to be in this position to play with the best in the area.”