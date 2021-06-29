Brian Stone's homer helps spark his team's win in Second Annual Chuck Senn Sr. All-Star Game

Brian Stone went in with a plan. The Tonawanda High School senior executed it in a big way during Tuesday night’s Second Annual Chuck Senn Sr. All-Star baseball game.
His reward not only was a memory that will last a lifetime, but also the bomb that sparked his team to victory during an exhibition that also served as one final chance for Western New York high school baseball fans to bid this year’s graduating senior class a final farewell.
Stone’s lead-off homer to right field in the bottom of the fourth broke a scoreless duel and helped the lads designated as the National League to a 7-5 win over counterparts dubbed the American League before a standing room only crowd around the baseball diamond at St. Joe’s Robert T. Scott Athletic Complex.
The wind was blowing in, but that didn’t stop the lefty Stone from taking aim at the short right-field fence. He crushed a 3-1 fastball down and inside – in his wheelhouse – to lead off the home half of the fourth. That sparked a three-run inning by the winners.
He later walked as he received an extra at-bat during the eighth. But the first at-bat … what a memory.
“It’s kind of nuts,” Stone said. “It’s very humbling (homering in an all-star game). I’m just very grateful for the opportunity and I’m just happy to be productive.”
The all-star game featured 86 seniors from Western New York, but they were not put on the two teams based on geography. Organizer Tom Prince tried to make the teams as even as possible, regardless of location.
The rules set it up as a nine-inning game in which non-pitchers played no more than three innings. Every pitcher selected got to throw one inning. Fifteen of the 18 pitchers used fired scoreless innings.
St. Joe’s baseball coach Paul Nasca was happy the Robert T. Scott Complex was chosen to host the contest.
“To have 80 of the best players in Western New York, it was great,” Nasca said. “To have kids from all seven counties in Western New York playing together after the year we had was fantastic.
“It’s great seeing them represent their teams for the last time.”
That included Joe Mack of Williamsville East. However, Mack – the Clemson commit and projected first-round selection in the MLB Draft on July 11 – did not play in the game.
Mack leaves for Dunedin, Fla., Wednesday to work out Thursday for the Toronto Blue Jays. He also has workouts leading up to the draft with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. He will be in Colorado on draft day, he said.
Though Mack did not play, he did don the black Flames uniform one last time as he watched from the American League dugout, did interviews and hung out with players.
“I’m a little sad to be hanging up this uniform,” he said. “I was on the team six years … It’s a little sad seeing it come to an end.”
At the same time, though, draft day is just 11 days away.
“I’m super excited,” Mack said. “It’s going to be one of the best moments of my life.”
Going yard in an all-star game is something that will be unforgettable for Stone.
His approach to that at-bat: “I noticed the short right-field porch. I noticed if I hit it hard enough into this wind I’d have a chance to get it over the wall and I did it.”
Williamsville North senior Conner Hoehman handled three chances at shortstop flawlessly while playing the first three innings. He flew out in his only at-bat, but was thrilled to be part of this game and have two Spartan teammates with him in Kyle Finn and Parker Murray. Murray hit a two-run single in the sixth to make it 6-0.
“It was an honor,” said Hoehman, who hit .558 for the season and will play at national JUCO power Niagara County Community College. “Everyone here is very good. I’m just blessed to be in this position to play with the best in the area.”
That included St. Mary’s senior Trenton Lumley, who wasn’t even supposed to be healthy enough to be playing by the end of June after tearing his meniscus Feb. 3 during basketball season. He was supposed to be out four to six months, but made it back for the Lancers’ final three playoff games. The infielder will play at Canisius College next season.