Brian Fry's two touchdowns leads Medina in 36-7 win at Akron

Payne’s chemistry with Fry was apparent, and in his second varsity start, Payne completed 18 of 21 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns – two to Fry, and scoring passes of seven and 47 yards to Tyler Chinn – and was intercepted once.

“Me and Xander have played baseball for a really long time together, so that chemistry started there,” Fry said. “Last year he came up to varsity for the end of the season and came in at quarterback, and that started there, also.”

Medina opened with a drive that lasted nearly seven minutes, as Payne steered the Mustangs 52 yards on 13 plays, but were stopped on fourth down, when Fry landed on one foot in the end zone as he caught Payne’s pass, but was unable to hang onto the ball as he fell out of the end zone with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

But less than three minutes later, Fry helped the Mustangs to an 8-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Payne, capping off a quick three-play drive that was followed by Payne’s two-point conversion pass to Chinn.

Then, Fry ended Medina’s second drive of at least 12 plays with an 8-yard touchdown catch with 5:23 left in the half, and Chinn’s 7-yard catch from Payne helped the Mustangs take a 20-0 lead at halftime.