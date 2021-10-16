Breaking down the brackets for Section VI soccer playoffs

Another girls Class AA title for Clarence? How good is Allegany-Limestone in the Class B-2 boys? Can the Williamsville teams sweep their class titles?
Those are some of the questions that will begin to be answered Monday when play begins in the Section VI soccer tournaments, with three boys prequarterfinal games getting things rolling.
Here are the pairings for the Section VI girls soccer playoffs, which begin Tuesday with pre-quarterfinals.
It all winds up Nov. 2, with the boys Class A and Class B crossover games to determine state qualifiers at Williamsville South and the girls Class A and Class B crossovers at Williamsville East. The boys and girls Class AA finals will be Nov. 1 at Williamsville South.
Oct. 30 is the day with the most action, with 12 class finals, six boys and six girls, at Williamsville North, Williamsville South, Eden and Dunkirk.
The Clarence girls, the No. 1 seed in Class AA, will be shooting for a ninth consecutive sectional title when they open play Oct. 27 against the winner of the No. 5. Orchard Park at No. 4 Frontier quarterfinal. The only blemish on the Red Devils' 14-0-1 overall record is a tie with Nichols. The team will resume an earlier game against Grand Island on Tuesday to close the regular season. Clarence swept through ECIC I with a 12-0 league record, including two one-goal wins over No. 2 seed Lancaster, which lost only three games all season.
Here are the pairings for the Section VI boys soccer playoffs, which begin Monday with pre-quarterfinals.
Junior Kailey O'Brien (20 goals, 12 assists) leads Clarence with 52 points, followed by sophomore Samantha Payne (13-4-30). Junior goalkeeper Emily McLouth allowed only 10 goals all season.
Other girls No. 1 seeds – with overall records in parentheses – are: Williamsville East (13-2) in A-1, Williamsville South (10-4-1) in A-2. City Honors (11-4-1) in B-1, Fredonia (14-0-2) in B-2, Holland/West Valley (11-3-2) in C and Ellicottville (11-3) in D.
No. 1 boys seeds are Williamsville North (13-1-1) in Class AA, Hamburg (12-2-2) in A-1, Grand Island (13-2-1) in A-2, East Aurora (13-2-1) in B-1, Allegany-Limestone (16-0) in B-2, Lafayette (12-3) in C and Ellicottville (4-5-1) in the two-team field in D.
The Allegany-Limestone boys are the only team entering the sectionals without a loss or tie. Not only did the Gators go through 10 league games in the CCAA West and six nonleague matches without a loss, they outscored the opposition 93-2. Fredonia and Southwestern were the only teams to score against A-L, each falling 2-1. The team is led by junior Eric Spring, who has 33 goals and 10 assists for 76 points.
No. 1's are sometimes overseeded. Two examples might be City Honors girls in Class B-1 and Lafayette boys in Class C, with an unbeaten but once tied Portville team as the second seed. You can't fault Honors for the quality of its opposition. The Centraurs ventured out of the Buffalo Public Schools league to play East Aurora and Williamsville South, who are sectional No. 1 seeds, Lancaster, a No. 2, and Williamsville North, a No. 3.
Lafayette boys went 1-2 in games outside BPS, but boast a prolific scorer in senior Yohana Maonewa, who has 28 goals and 10 assists for 66 points.
The girls A-1 and B-1 look to be the most competitive divisions. No. 1 Williamsville East lost only to Clarence and Niagara Wheatfield out of its division, ECIC II. The only blemishes on No. 2 Grand Island's record were draws with Niagara Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter.
In B-1, No. 2 East Aurora (15-1) and No. 3 Lewiston-Porter are formidable. Ranked second among small schools in the WNY coaches poll, EA has won 13 in a row since its lone loss to North Tonawanda, and defeated City Honors 2-0 in a nonleague game Thursday. Lew-Port lost only to Grand Island and played a 0-0 draw with those same Vikings. Lew-Port is ranked first in this week's coaches' poll.
The boys Class A-1 might come down to an Oct. 30 final at Williamsville South between No. 1 seed Hamburg and No. 2 Williamsville East. They were ranked fifth and fourth, respectively, in the latest large school poll. Senior midfielder Brady Reinagel leads Hamburg, with 19 goals and nine assists for 47 points. Hamburg is the only team to defeat Williamsville North, the No. 1 seed in Class AA and top-ranked large school, splitting home and home with the Spartans. East is coached by Tony Schiappa, who came to the Flames after coaching at Hamburg. East had two losses all season, both to Williamsville South.
East, which has allowed only eight goals, has three potent goal-scorers in senior Kian Nasrin (17), sophomore Khairallah Musaid (16) and senior Luca Buscaglia (11).
South is the No. 2 seed in Class A-1 with just two losses, one to Sweet Home in an upset and the other to Williamsville North.
With one No. 1 seed (North) in boys AA, and No. 2s in A-1 (East) and in A-2 (South) a Williamsville sweep of three boys titles would not be surprising, but not easy to accomplish.
All games, both boys and girls, before the semifinal stage will be played at the higher seed. Boys semifinals will be at Kenmore East, Amherst, Eden, West Seneca East and West Seneca West. Girls semifinals will be at West Seneca East, West Seneca West, Amherst and Eden before moving to the championship sites.
Boys regional games will be Nov. 5 and 6 at Williamsville South. Girls regionals will be hosted by Section V on Nov. 6.