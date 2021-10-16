Breaking down the brackets for Section VI soccer playoffs

Lafayette boys went 1-2 in games outside BPS, but boast a prolific scorer in senior Yohana Maonewa, who has 28 goals and 10 assists for 66 points.

The girls A-1 and B-1 look to be the most competitive divisions. No. 1 Williamsville East lost only to Clarence and Niagara Wheatfield out of its division, ECIC II. The only blemishes on No. 2 Grand Island's record were draws with Niagara Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter.

In B-1, No. 2 East Aurora (15-1) and No. 3 Lewiston-Porter are formidable. Ranked second among small schools in the WNY coaches poll, EA has won 13 in a row since its lone loss to North Tonawanda, and defeated City Honors 2-0 in a nonleague game Thursday. Lew-Port lost only to Grand Island and played a 0-0 draw with those same Vikings. Lew-Port is ranked first in this week's coaches' poll.