BPS Superintendent keeps door ajar for allowing 7th- and 8th-graders to play varsity

Jada Kenner, Miquela Hunter, Kala Allen, Charlie Mack and Christy Mack have something in common.
The standout athletes were so good at their respective sports that they dominated at the varsity level before they had even enrolled in high school, with Kenner making the most headlines while in seventh grade at Tapestry Charter School.
Kenner earned the distinction of being the fastest high school female in the state in 2019 by winning the 100- and 200-meter dash races at the New York State Federation Tournament of Champions. That capped a year in which Kenner set a world record in her age group for fastest indoor time in the 300 and matched the world record for 12-year-olds in the outdoor 200.
While not all seventh- and eighth-graders are cut out to compete with older, stronger and faster athletes on varsity, there are exceptions.
Those special talents still will have a chance to compete at varsity during the Fall II and spring sports season for Buffalo Public School teams, according to superintendent Kriner Cash, but not every seventh- or eighth-grader in the city will have a chance to play sports this academic year.
Buffalo Public Schools still is concerned about safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. The district believes that the best way to have sports and prevent the spread of the virus is to limit the number of participants in athletics.
During the winter, the district allowed only varsity boys and girls basketball to return, even though bowling and swimming also are winter sports.
For the remainder of the year, which includes football and volleyball in Fall II, and track, baseball and softball in the spring, Cash said that the district will only offer varsity sports, with coaches already having an idea of which athletes should be on their respective rosters.
Some parents on social media expressed concern after receiving notification from athletic director Mike House that informed them that their seventh- and eighth-grade children wouldn’t be allowed to try out for varsity sports in wake of the district not fielding modified or junior varsity teams this year.
Cash told The News on Sunday that if there is an exceptional athlete who can pass the physical that seventh- and eighth-graders are required to take in order to play varsity, and if a team’s coach wants that competitor on varsity, the parents of that athlete can petition for inclusion. However, the district has the final call, with Cash reviewing petitions on a case by case basis.
“If there is a sport they think they can compete and a coach wants them, then I’m not going to deny them the opportunity,” Cash said. “If you think you have a young Michael Jordan or LeBron James and you think he/she can make varsity as a seventh- or eighth-grader, then we’ll look into it.”