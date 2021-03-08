BPS Superintendent keeps door ajar for allowing 7th- and 8th-graders to play varsity

During the winter, the district allowed only varsity boys and girls basketball to return, even though bowling and swimming also are winter sports.

For the remainder of the year, which includes football and volleyball in Fall II, and track, baseball and softball in the spring, Cash said that the district will only offer varsity sports, with coaches already having an idea of which athletes should be on their respective rosters.

Some parents on social media expressed concern after receiving notification from athletic director Mike House that informed them that their seventh- and eighth-grade children wouldn’t be allowed to try out for varsity sports in wake of the district not fielding modified or junior varsity teams this year.

Cash told The News on Sunday that if there is an exceptional athlete who can pass the physical that seventh- and eighth-graders are required to take in order to play varsity, and if a team’s coach wants that competitor on varsity, the parents of that athlete can petition for inclusion. However, the district has the final call, with Cash reviewing petitions on a case by case basis.

“If there is a sport they think they can compete and a coach wants them, then I’m not going to deny them the opportunity,” Cash said. “If you think you have a young Michael Jordan or LeBron James and you think he/she can make varsity as a seventh- or eighth-grader, then we’ll look into it.”

