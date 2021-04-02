Boys volleyball powers likely to rule again in delayed season

Mack might be best known for his baseball skills rather than volleyball. He was selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic last summer and could be chosen in the Major League Baseball draft in June.

Most of the WNY statistics leaders thus far are from Monsignor Martin because its teams have played more matches. Ethan Weislo of Canisius already had 77 assists and 20 aces. Consigli of St. Francis, who also is a standout in basketball, has 52 kills and nine blocks in just 18 sets.

Besides causing a rearrangement of the schedule, the Covid-19 pandemic cost the teams the usual weekend invitational tournaments that brought multiple teams, some from Section IV and V, together for competition beyond league dual matches.

"We normally have the opportunity to travel both in-state and out-of-state to play some really good competition and that’s off the table," Weislo said. "Lots of learning and growth happen in tournaments, so we have to adjust to find different ways to get better this season. That’s a big change for us this year.

"There’s also lots of games in a short time span with very little time to practice, which is also very different. I have to pay close attention to how the guys are feeling, trying to provide some rest and recovery time while also trying to get them to play at a high level. It’s about trying to get the team playing their best at the right time."

