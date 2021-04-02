Boys volleyball powers likely to rule again in delayed season

Dynasties don't get taken down easily in Western New York high school boys volleyball.
Canisius has ruled the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association for the last 20 years and is off to a 6-0 start this season. It was news when the Crusaders lost a set in the most recent All-Catholic final against St. Francis in October 2019.
Eden has been winning sectionals regularly since the 1970s. Clarence and Lockport each has won two of the last four Division 1 titles.
Grand Island, the defending state champion, has won a sectional Division 2 title the last two years.
So it's not easy to break into the club, and this season it might be more difficult than ever because all the championship teams look strong again. No surprise.
What's more, 11 of the 17 athletes honored by the coaches as first- or second-team All-Western New York in the fall of 2019 are back for the delayed and abbreviated Fall 2 season.
Seven of eight first-team selections return. Clarence setter Teddy Payne, now a starter at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, was the only senior.
Two of the returning All-WNY first teamers are the Weislo twins, Ethan and Noah, sons of Canisius coach Tom Weislo. Ethan Weislo was named the All-Catholic player of the year last season.
The Crusaders already have scored two straight set victories against rivals St. Joe's and St. Francis and own a victory over a strong public schools opponent, Lancaster.
Besides the Weislos, Canisius has senior veterans Connor Booth, Eric Geisler, Ian Roche, Jackson Mann and William Pieroni in a dynamic and experienced lineup. Booth, Mann and Pieroni were first- or second-team All-Catholic selections.
"The fact that we get a season, albeit compact, is a really great thing for the kids, especially the seniors," Tom Weislo said. "I’ve noticed that the players are pretty focused and dialed in right now. We had a short time to prepare but all the guys have been really good about making the time in practice count. We’ve had some really good and intense training sessions leading up to the start of competition. I think that is one of the reasons we are off to a strong start."
The Division 1 championship in Section VI came down to Clarence scoring a tough win against ECIC I rival Orchard Park in a four-set final after the teams split their regular-season matches. Clarence went on to lose to eventual state champion McQuaid Jesuit in the regionals. Clarence also scored a win against Canisius in the regular season.
Payne and two others have graduated, but Clarence coach David Hill still has All-WNY selection Jon Austin Bly and two All-ECIC I picks Andrew Ratzel and Logan Fish.
Orchard Park coach Ricky Albano seems optimistic about his team's prospects, pointing out the Quakers return four starters from last season.
"Three of them will be playing NCAA volleyball next season," Albano said in an email. He is referring to Joe Nicometo (Maryville), Hudson Harris (Charleston, W.Va.) and Ian Rauh (Alvernia).
"Kyle Zelasko is a highly recruited junior who played as a sophomore last year. He is a libero who will be swinging as an outside hitter for the high school season," Albano said.
And setter Jake Schrantz has four years of varsity experience.
On its way to the school's first state championship, Grand Island earned a four-set victory over Eden in the sectional Division 2 crossover game in perhaps its toughest match of the season. Two Vikings who made first team All-WNY, Billy Wieberg and Zach Cramer, are back for the title defense. Wieberg, the MVP of the state tournament last year, is headed to Daemen and is fresh off a season with the GI Fed hockey team.
Eden/North Collins returns an All-WNY player as well, John Basinski, who is also signed with Daemen. The Raiders, who usually go out of their way to play a difficult independent schedule, will play all but one of their 10 regular-season games in ECIC III. Coach Robert Pierce's team already owns a victory against league rival Iroquois.
Traditional power Lockport went into the Niagara Frontier League season with a roster that did not list one senior, but had three eighth-graders and two freshmen. Obviously, the Lions are in a rebuild, but they did open the season by winning the last two sets for a 3-2 triumph at Niagara Falls.
The Monsignor Martin Association got the early jump on the season and its championship game is scheduled for April 23.
The Section VI season started with games Monday. With no regional or state playoffs, the season will end with Division 1 and 2 finals May 14. Seven schools will put teams on the floor in Division 1. Division 2 is divided into A and B with 12 schools in each.
Among the more imposing players in the area is 6-7 libero/setter Cole Ignaszak from West Seneca East. Ignaszak, another returning first-team All-WNY selection, is signed to play at Penn State. Last fall, he set the school record for blocks (30) and kills in a season (303) and kills in a match (27). He also had 61 aces and an attack efficiency of .333.
Some other standout players to keep in mind: Outside hitter Jacob Cantie (Iroquois), libero Alex Wiech (East Aurora), setter Sean Tucci (West Seneca East), middle hitter Noah Petrik (West Seneca West), libero/setter Jackson Strong (West Seneca East), outside hitter Ian DeWilde (Starpoint), setter Nick Mayer (St. Joe's), outside hitter Payton Consigli (St. Francis) and outside hitter Joe Mack (Williamsville East).
Mack might be best known for his baseball skills rather than volleyball. He was selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic last summer and could be chosen in the Major League Baseball draft in June.
Most of the WNY statistics leaders thus far are from Monsignor Martin because its teams have played more matches. Ethan Weislo of Canisius already had 77 assists and 20 aces. Consigli of St. Francis, who also is a standout in basketball, has 52 kills and nine blocks in just 18 sets.
Besides causing a rearrangement of the schedule, the Covid-19 pandemic cost the teams the usual weekend invitational tournaments that brought multiple teams, some from Section IV and V, together for competition beyond league dual matches.
"We normally have the opportunity to travel both in-state and out-of-state to play some really good competition and that’s off the table," Weislo said. "Lots of learning and growth happen in tournaments, so we have to adjust to find different ways to get better this season. That’s a big change for us this year.
"There’s also lots of games in a short time span with very little time to practice, which is also very different. I have to pay close attention to how the guys are feeling, trying to provide some rest and recovery time while also trying to get them to play at a high level. It’s about trying to get the team playing their best at the right time."