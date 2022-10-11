When No. 1-ranked Orchard Park visited No. 2 East Aurora/Holland for a boys volleyball match on Tuesday, both undefeated teams knew one them would end the day with the unfamiliar feeling of a loss.

And neither wanted that feeling.

They battled and sent the game to a fifth set. Entering the day, East Aurora/Holland had yet to play a fifth set this season while Orchard Park was played one a few weeks ago against Lancaster.

The Blue Devils (11-0) came out on top 15-10 to overcome a 2-1 set deficit and beat the Quakers (12-1) by scores of 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-10. East Aurora/Holland’s student section stormed the court in celebration.

“We are not going to go through what we want to go through, and that being sectionals, and so many other goals without dropping a set, it’s just not going to happen,” East Aurora coach Brian Lombardo said. “Once you drop a set, how you respond has been the talk.”

It was the first time East Aurora/Holland lost a set since its season opener against Eden/North Collins. When faced with adversity, the Blue Devils handily won the final two sets, and were led by senior Gavin Wilczewski’s team-high 27 kills along with 20 digs.

“It’s great, our team played amazing,” Wilczewski said. “Without everybody playing at their best, the pieces wouldn’t fit, and we wouldn’t be able to come out with the win we did tonight.”

Wilczewski has been the bright spot for a program that, at one point, won two games in a couple of years. It was Lombardo who noticed Wilczewski’s ability when he came out for the sport during the Fall II season, and since then he has emerged as a key cog to the team’s postseason aspirations.

The evolution of Wilczewski made Lombardo proud, as he wanted to gloat about him, asking Wilczewski, “Can I embarrass you for a second?” Wilczewski with a smile on his face replied, ”Sure.”

“Gavin is something we talked about last year,” Lombardo said. “He’s unbelievably athletic and has only been playing volleyball for 18 months. Last year he was in and out of the lineup, but you saw the potential. What he did today is what he’s been doing this whole season. It shows you his maturity and the guy with the pressure that can calm his heartbeat and just go get it.”

East Aurora/Holland is in position to be one of the best in Western New York. It’s a distinction Lombardo foresaw when he accepted the job five years ago. Last season, he led the program to a division title for the first time in 75 years. This season, the Blue Devils went back-to-back as division champions for the first time ever after finishing with a 10-0 record in ECIC III.

Now, he wants the Blue Devils playing into November, and hopefully winning the program’s first sectional title since 1952. Last season, the team came close, but succumbed to West Seneca East in five sets.

“We had to create change and make volleyball a thing to do at East Aurora,” Lombardo said. “Then we got some athletes out and guys have come in and bought in. Losing the section finals, and as tough it was for those seniors, might’ve been the best thing that happened for our current seniors. It made them feel, ‘We don’t want that to ever happen again.’ The work they’ve shown the freshmen and sophomores I hope lays the seeds of us being a great program for a long time.”