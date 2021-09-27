 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer coaches polls through Sept. 26
0 comments

Boys soccer coaches polls through Sept. 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Clarence takes on Williamsville North

Williamsville North's Kevin Sugg battles Clarence's Primo Giammusso for the ball in the first half.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Sept. 26.

Large schools (Class AA and A)

Rk. Team  Rec.Pts. 
 1. Williamsville North (7) 7-0-0 70 
 2.  Clarence  7-2-1 55 
 3.  Williamsville South  7-1-0  54 
 4.  Williamsville East  7-1-0  50 
 5.  Canisius  5-1-1  48 
 6.  Sweet Home  7-1-0 38 
 7.  Grand Island  9-1-0  26 
 8.  Hamburg  7-1-1 18 
 9.  St. Francis  6-2-1  14 
10.   St. Joe's  6-2-1  12

Small schools (Class B, C and D)

Rk. Team  Rec.Pts.  
 1. East Aurora (9) 6-2-0 117
 2.  Lewiston-Porter (2) 7-2-0  108 
 3.  Allegany Limestone  9-0-0  84 
 4.  Nichols  4-4-0  83 
 5.  Tonawanda  8-2-0  59 
 6.  Maryvale  7-1-0  38 
 7.  Portville  9-0-1  31 
 8.  City Honors  5-1-0  27 
 9.  Lafayette  6-3-0  26 
 10. 

 I-Prep 

 Lackawanna 

5-2-0

6-3-1 

 14

 14 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News