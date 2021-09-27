Boys soccer coaches polls through Sept. 26

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Sept. 26.
Large schools (Class AA and A)
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|1.
|Williamsville North (7)
|7-0-0
|70
|2.
|Clarence
|7-2-1
|55
|3.
|Williamsville South
|7-1-0
|54
|4.
|Williamsville East
|7-1-0
|50
|5.
|Canisius
|5-1-1
|48
|6.
|Sweet Home
|7-1-0
|38
|7.
|Grand Island
|9-1-0
|26
|8.
|Hamburg
|7-1-1
|18
|9.
|St. Francis
|6-2-1
|14
|10.
|St. Joe's
|6-2-1
|12
Small schools (Class B, C and D)
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|1.
|East Aurora (9)
|6-2-0
|117
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter (2)
|7-2-0
|108
|3.
|Allegany Limestone
|9-0-0
|84
|4.
|Nichols
|4-4-0
|83
|5.
|Tonawanda
|8-2-0
|59
|6.
|Maryvale
|7-1-0
|38
|7.
|Portville
|9-0-1
|31
|8.
|City Honors
|5-1-0
|27
|9.
|Lafayette
|6-3-0
|26
|10.
I-Prep
Lackawanna
5-2-0
6-3-1
14
14