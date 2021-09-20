 Skip to main content
Boys soccer coaches polls through Sept. 19
Boys soccer coaches polls through Sept. 19

  • Updated
Clarence takes on Williamsville North

Williamsville North's Brock Young celebrates his first goal of the game against Clarence.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Sept. 19.

Large schools (AA and A)

Rk. School  Rec.Pts.  
1.  Williamsville North (7)  5-0-0 70
2.  Clarence   5-1-1 54 
3.  Sweet Home  6-0-0  53 
4.  Canisius   4-1-1  48 
5.  Williamsville South  4-1-0 46 
6.  Williamsville East   6-1-0  41 
7.  St. Joe's   5-1-0  27 
8.  Grand Island  6-1-0  23 
9.  Hamburg   4-1-1  14 
10.  St. Francis   4-2-1  4 
    

Small schools (B, C and D)

Rk. School Rec. Pts.  
 1.  East Aurora (9) 3-1-0  117
 2.  Lewiston-Porter (2)  5-1-0 108 
 3.  Nichols  3-3-0   92 
 4.  Allegany-Limestone (1)  6-0-0   85 
 5.  Tonawanda 6-2-0  66
 6.  Portville  5-0-1   41
 7.   Maple Grove 4-1-0   39 
 8.   International Prep 4-1-0   30
 9.   Lackawanna  3-2-1   22 
10t. 

 Maryvale

 Southwestern 

 5-1-0

 5-2-0

 15

15

