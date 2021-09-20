Boys soccer coaches polls through Sept. 19

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Sept. 19.
Large schools (AA and A)
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|1.
|Williamsville North (7)
|5-0-0
|70
|2.
|Clarence
|5-1-1
|54
|3.
|Sweet Home
|6-0-0
|53
|4.
|Canisius
|4-1-1
|48
|5.
|Williamsville South
|4-1-0
|46
|6.
|Williamsville East
|6-1-0
|41
|7.
|St. Joe's
|5-1-0
|27
|8.
|Grand Island
|6-1-0
|23
|9.
|Hamburg
|4-1-1
|14
|10.
|St. Francis
|4-2-1
|4
Small schools (B, C and D)
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|1.
|East Aurora (9)
|3-1-0
|117
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter (2)
|5-1-0
|108
|3.
|Nichols
|3-3-0
|92
|4.
|Allegany-Limestone (1)
|6-0-0
|85
|5.
|Tonawanda
|6-2-0
|66
|6.
|Portville
|5-0-1
|41
|7.
|Maple Grove
|4-1-0
|39
|8.
|International Prep
|4-1-0
|30
|9.
|Lackawanna
|3-2-1
|22
|10t.
Maryvale
Southwestern
5-1-0
5-2-0
15
15