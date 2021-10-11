Boys soccer coaches polls through Oct. 10

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Oct. 10.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools (Class AA and A)
1. Williamsville South (5) 68 12-1-0
2. Canisius (1) 60 9-1-1
3. Williamsville North (1) 54 10-1-1
4. Williamsville East 51 12-2-0
5. Hamburg 37 11-1-2
6. Grand Island 33 13-1-1
7. Sweet Home 32 13-2-0
8. Clarence 26 9-4-2
9. St. Francis 17 10-3-1
10. St. Joe's 4 7-5-1
Small schools (Class B, C and D)
1. East Aurora (9) 117 11-2-1
2. Lewiston-Porter (2) 107 11-2-1