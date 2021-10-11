 Skip to main content
Boys soccer coaches polls through Oct. 10
Boys soccer coaches polls through Oct. 10

East Aurora Maryvale boys soccer

East Aurora's Liam Winters chases a loose ball.

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in boys soccer through games of Oct. 10.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools (Class AA and A)

1. Williamsville South (5)  68    12-1-0  

2. Canisius (1)                 60      9-1-1

3. Williamsville North (1)  54    10-1-1

4. Williamsville East         51    12-2-0

5. Hamburg                     37     11-1-2

6. Grand Island                33    13-1-1

7. Sweet Home                32     13-2-0

8. Clarence                      26     9-4-2

9. St. Francis                   17     10-3-1

10. St. Joe's                     4      7-5-1 

Small schools (Class B, C and D)

1. East Aurora (9)             117      11-2-1

2. Lewiston-Porter (2)       107      11-2-1

3. Allegany-Limestone (1)  88     14-0-0

4. Nichols                         79       7-5-0

5. Tonawanda                   77      12-2-1

6. Lafayette                     58      11-3-0

7. Portville                       37      12-0-1

8. Lackawanna                 34        9-3-2

9. Maryvale                      22       11-2-0

10. Alden                         10       11-3-0

