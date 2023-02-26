Here is a look at the three high school boys hockey championship games scheduled for Monday at KeyBank Center.

Small schools championship

Who: Niagara Wheatfield (17-5-1) vs. Starpoint (17-5)

When: 3:45 p.m.

What to expect: The defending Section VI champions and Division II state finalists from Starpoint are led by Alec Kirk, who was third in scoring in the Federation this season with 54 points on 29 goals and 25 assists. Kirk was a monster toward the end of the season and the postseason last year and has been a key reason for the program’s surge to among Western New York’s elite in recent years.

Seniors William Mainstone (16-33-49) and Justin Bull (17-27-44) are significant parts of Starpoint’s high-powered attack.

Starpoint goaltender Richie Gareau has a 1.26 goals against and .933 save percentage. The team is on a 10-game winning streak and has outscored its two playoff opponents by 15-3.

Niagara Wheatfield is responsible for Starpoint’s worst loss of the season, 5-1, on Jan. 14. Roman Adamshick and Robert Wegrzyn each had two goals for the winners.

NW reached the final with a dramatic 4-3 victory against West Seneca West in the semifinals. Michael Wojcik scored with 1:41 left in regulation to win a game in which the Falcons outshot WSW 31-13.

Anthony Lagreca and Wegrzyn both reached 50 points. Lagreca had 21 goals sand 32 assists for 53 points and Wegrzyn had 50 points on 27 goals and 23 assists. Adamshick had 35 points on 14 goals and 21 assists.

At stake: Winner advances to NYSPHSAA regional March 4 at LECOM Harborcenter.

Private schools championship

Who: St. Francis (15-4-2) vs. Nichols (15-1-1)

When: 6:15 p.m.

What to expect: The defending champions from Nichols have one blemish on their record and it belongs to the Frannies, who won 6-3 way back on Dec. 6 in the second game of the season. Six St. Francis players had one goal apiece in the victory.

Nichols responded with a 7-0 victory Jan. 30 in which Wulfgar Weber had a hat trick and Joe Conte added two goals and an assist.

Freshman McLean Agrette leads the Vikings in points with 22 (seven goals, 15 assist). Sophomore Nathan Enwright had a team-high 11 goals and nine assists and sophomore Griffin Johnson tallied nine goals and nine assists.

In net, junior Alex Glofka has a 1.02 GAA with a .950 save percentage and freshman Ben Willett has a 1.74 GAA with a .925 save percentage. Consider that the Vikings allowed only 16 goals in the other 16 games, excluding the loss to St. Francis.

St. Francis is riding a five-game winning streak and reached the final with a 1-0 victory against St. Mary’s as Brycen Roberts scored with 14:44 remaining in overtime. Dylan Kacmasrski was credited with the assist.

Roberts leads the Frannies with 16 points on seven goals and nine assists. Mateo Torres has 10 goals and five assists. Brady Hill (5-8) and Kacmarski (6-7) each recorded 13 points.

Seniors Nick Eckhert and Brendan Walczak have been solid in net. In 13 games, Eckert has a 2.22 GAA and .882 save percentage. Walczak recorded 1 1.79 GAA and .916 save percentage in 11 games.

At stake: Winner advances at state Catholic championship game March 5 at 1 p.m. at Coney Island.

Large schools championship

Who: Clarence (15-3-2-2) vs. Orchard Park (15-4-2)

When: 8:45 p.m.

What to expect: The defending champion Quakers take a nine-game unbeaten streak (7-0-2) into the title game. Their last loss was to private school finalist Nichols on Jan. 24 (2-0). Clarence is on a five-game winning streak and has scored at least four goals in each of those victories. Red Red Devils have outscored their two playoff opponents by a total of 12-2.

The teams split the season series, with OP winning 3-1 in its season opener in December and Clarence taking a 3-2 win Jan. 21. Luke Marchant had the game-winner with 7:42 remaining in the third period on the power play after the Quakers were called for too many men on the ice.

Marchant, a junior, is Clarence’s leading scorer with 25 goals and 14 assists for 39 points. Junior Sean Stewart has 18 goals and 13 assists, and freshman Jeremy Dorigo has posted eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. Ben Shoemaker, the only underclassmen to make the All-Western New York large schools first team last season, has a 1.91 goals against average and .925 save percentage.

For Orchard Park, senior Presley Schiltz has 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points. Junior Chase Krtanjek posted 16 points on eight goals and eight assists, and freshman Brennan O’Hara has 14 points on six goals and eight assists. Brayden Hearn has a 1.49 goals against with a .940 save percentage.

At stake: Winner advances to NYSPHSAA regional March 4 at LECOM Harborcenter.