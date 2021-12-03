Boys high school golf honor roll for Fall 2021

Here is the honor roll for high school boys golf for the fall season. Seniors unless noted. Note: CCAA plays in the spring season.
All-Catholic
Jake Dantonio-11, St. Mary’s; Jack Tebeau-9, St. Francis; Robbie Cehulik, St. Joe’s; Brendan Reid, St. Francis; Steve Bleck, Canisius; John Boscarino-11, Nichols.
All-ECIC
Michael Wolski, Lancaster; Charlie Fischer-11, Orchard Park; Kevin Zhao, Williamsville East; Alex Schickling-11, Frontier; Max Conklin, Frontier; Julian Morgensen-11, Williamsville South; Peter Jantzi, East Aurora; Mac Quinn-10, Springville.
All-Niagara Orleans
First team
Drew Romessaer-11, Akron; Trace Hill-10, Akron; Aiden Wild, Akron; Aidal Paul-11, Medina; Dylan Lonnen-10, Medina; Joel Harris-10, Barker; Nathan Meyers-11, Wilson.
Second team
Jack Klodzinski, Akron, Sly Sundown-11, Akron; Matt Miller, Akron; Colen Irwin-10, Newfane; Kaiden Rose-10, Newfane; Jack Goehle-10, Newfane; Michael Bubar-10, Wilson.
All-Niagara Frontier League
First team
Rocco Randazzo-11, Lewiston-Porter, R.J. Delisanti-10, Niagara Wheatfield; Anthony Galiardi-10, Lockport; Finley Patrick-11, Lewiston-Porter; Lucas Matyevich, North Tonawanda; Ryan Kates-11, Kenmore East.
Second team
Adam Firkins-11, Lockport; Tom Cavarello-11, Kenmore West; Dylan Novak-10, Grand Island; Jack McGrath, Lewiston-Porter; Ty Reed-11, Niagara Wheatfield; Dominic Townsend, Lewiston-Porter.
Third team
Aidan Robbins, Niagara Falls; Trent Robinson-11, Lockport; Mason Strassburg, Niagara Wheatfield; Ryan McAvoy, North Tonawanda; Roman Adamschick-11, Niagara Wheatfield; Peter Monahan-9, Lewiston-Porter.