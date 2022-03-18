Boys basketball state semifinal preview: Four Section VI teams have eyes on the prize

Here is a look at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys basketball semifinals involving Section VI winners at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Class C
Who: Salamanca (17-7) vs. Stillwater (22-3)
When: 2:45 p.m. Friday
What to expect: Salamanca arrives at the state semifinal game following an 86-29 win versus Portville in the Section VI quarterfinals; followed by beating Randolph, 52-47, in the semifinals; and Holland, 70-51, for the Class C title. They would go on to beat Section V's Avon, 61-59, in the Far West Regional.
He’s averaging 26 points per game during the Warriors’ run, and has scored at least 30 points in consecutive games for the first time this season.
Against the Braves, the Warriors led just about the whole game until they squandered their lead in the fourth quarter and needed junior Andy Herrick's three-pointer with less than 25 seconds remaining. Salamanca was outscored, 18-7, in the final quarter.
Herrick, who had 15 points in the regional, has been a nice boon to Salamanca’s run, but its leader offensively is sophomore Lucus Brown.
Brown is averaging 20.9 points per season and has scored at least 30 points in consecutive games for the first time this season. His shot has been hitting at the right time, as he’s 12-for-25 from three in his last two games.
As for Stillwater, the road to the semifinal included taking down Greenwich, 73-61, for the Section II title and Section VII's Moriah 55-52, in a regional game to advancing to its first state semifinal since 2006. Sophomore Jaxon Mueller had 22 points and 17 rebounds against Moriah. He is one of four sophomore starters along with 5-10 point guard CJ McNeil.
At stake: The winner advances to Saturday's 7 p.m. state final against either Section IV's Newfield or Section XI's Pierson.
Class AA
Who: Jamestown (20-3) vs. Green Tech (20-2)
When: 7:45 p.m. Friday
What to expect: The Red Raiders advanced to the state semifinals after a 59-43 win over Lancaster in the Section VI semifinals and a 59-34 win against Niagara Falls in the title game. They won their Far West Regional matchup against Section V's Aquinas, 60-58.
The Lil Irish were the bigger team, but the size difference didn’t deter the Red Raiders. The Jamestown offense was patient throughout and benefited from junior Trey Drake’s hot second-half shooting that led to 21 points after halftime and senior Jaral Farmer corralling every missed shot, as he finished with 18 rebounds.
Jamestown returns to the state semifinals for the third time and the first since 2014.
Trey Drake's hot second-half shooting was balanced by Jaral Farmer's excellence inside for the Red Raiders.
The Eagles advanced to one of the biggest moments in program history, beating Bethlehem Central, 69-44; city rival Albany, 78-53; and Christian Brothers Academy, 63-54, in the Section II final. They narrowly beat Section III's Liverpool, 71-67, in overtime in a regional game.
Their senior trio of Dayshaun Walton, Victor Pharr and Zaevon Little has led the team. They combined for 55 points against Liverpool.
At stake: The winner advances to Saturday's 8:45 p.m. state final against either Section I's Mount Vernon and Section VIII's Baldwin.
Class A
Who: Amherst (23-2) vs. New Hartford (23-2)
When: 10:45 a.m. Saturday
What to expect: Like a few other Section VI teams, Amherst is making its first state semifinal appearance. The Tigers' path features an 88-48 quarterfinal win versus Kenmore East, a 53-48 semifinal win versus CSAT, a 50-45 win versus Health Sciences in the Section VI Class A-2 final and taking down Niagara Wheatfield, 50-40, for the overall Class A title. Amherst beat Section VI's Pittsford-Mendon, 58-56, in a Far West Regional game.
The Tigers’ leader during their playoff run has been senior Teddy McDuffie, as he’s been averaging 14.8 points and 11.2 rebounds through five games. Despite being undersized for typical bigs at 6-foot-3, McDuffie makes up for it with his athleticism.
Amherst can go big when McDuffie plays with 6-foot-9 Gary Johnson and 6-foot-4 Beau Haubeil, providing a mixture of size, athleticism and length on defense.
On the perimeter, their offense runs through junior Nick Moore. In his last two games, he’s struggled a bit, which included going 4-for-11 in an 11-point outing versus Pittsford-Mendon, although five points came in a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter. The game prior he finished with a season-low four points against Niagara Wheatfield.
McDuffie and Johnson have picked some of the offense, but for the Tigers to advance deeper, Moore’s jumper has to connect. He’s averaging 13.6 points during the playoffs, a shade less than his overall season average of 16.8 points
As for their opponent, New Hartford had to also face a bevy of opponents to reach their first state semifinal. In the Section III playoffs, the Spartans beat Auburn, 61-49; followed by throttling Bishop Grimes, 73-40, and narrowly beating Syracuse Academy of Science, 65-61, in overtime in the final. New Hartford dominated Section X's Franklin Academy, 93-45, in the subregionals and pulling off a miracle to end Section II champion Mekeel Christian Academy’s season, 49-47.
The Spartans beat the Huskies courtesy of Connor Karwowski hitting an overhead hook shot at the buzzer.
It’s March, and some luck needs to be involved come playoff time. The Spartans got exactly that.
At stake: The winner advances to Sunday's 1 p.m. state final against either Section I's Poughkeepsie or Section VIII's Manhasset.
Class B
Who: Allegany-Limestone (19-7) vs. Ichabod Crane (19-7).
When: 2:15 p.m. Saturday
What to expect: The Gators chomped their way to their first state semifinal by pulling off upset after upset.
The Gators shook off a slow start offensively with consistently tough defense and eventually pulled away from Newark to reach states.
As the No. 6 seed in the section, the Gators beat Bennett, 75-45, and then beat Olmsted, 70-19, in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal, Allegany-Limestone topped Newfane, 49-36, and downed Tapestry, 66-44, to win the Class B-2 final. They won the overall Class B title with a 67-56 win over Olean after losing to the Huskies three times in the regular season, and are coming off a 45-30 win versus Section VI's Newark in the Far West Regional.
The Gators go as far as senior Tyler Curran can bring them. He’s averaging 21 points in the playoffs, a three-point increase of his overall average of 18 points. His mid-range jumper has been hitting, as he’s scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games for the first time this season.
Along with his jumper, Curran has been more aggressive getting to the basket and has attempted at least 11 free throws in three consecutive games.
Their opponents, the Riders, are in the state semifinals for the first time. They beat Catskill, 69-45; Greenville, 88-54; and Schuylerville, 79-62. That set up a third meeting of the season with Troy Catholic Central that Crane won, 51-50. Junior Alex Schmidt made key free throws down the stretch in the victory.
Leading the Riders' offense are senior Brett Richards (25.7 points per game) and Schmidt (16.6 points).
At stake: The winner advances to Sunday's 3 p.m. state final against either Section IV's Seton Catholic or Section VIII's Friends Academy.