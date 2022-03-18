Boys basketball state semifinal preview: Four Section VI teams have eyes on the prize

The Tigers’ leader during their playoff run has been senior Teddy McDuffie, as he’s been averaging 14.8 points and 11.2 rebounds through five games. Despite being undersized for typical bigs at 6-foot-3, McDuffie makes up for it with his athleticism.

Amherst can go big when McDuffie plays with 6-foot-9 Gary Johnson and 6-foot-4 Beau Haubeil, providing a mixture of size, athleticism and length on defense.

On the perimeter, their offense runs through junior Nick Moore. In his last two games, he’s struggled a bit, which included going 4-for-11 in an 11-point outing versus Pittsford-Mendon, although five points came in a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter. The game prior he finished with a season-low four points against Niagara Wheatfield.

McDuffie and Johnson have picked some of the offense, but for the Tigers to advance deeper, Moore’s jumper has to connect. He’s averaging 13.6 points during the playoffs, a shade less than his overall season average of 16.8 points