Boys basketball preview: Jamestown vs. Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Williamsville East headline finals at Buffalo State

Here is a capsule look at the Section VI boys basketball finals at Buffalo State:
CLASS B-2
Who: No. 4 seed Tapestry (14-8) vs. No. 6 seed Allegany-Limestone (16-7).
When: Noon, Saturday.
What to expect: The Gators arrive in the final after victories against Bennett, 75-45, in the opening round; Olmsted, 70-19, in the quarterfinals; and Newfane, 49-36, in the semifinals. Their leading scorer is Tyler Curran, who is averaging 17.1 points per game. Allegany-Limestone is currently on a six-game winning streak.
As for the defending champion Thunderhawks, they reached the final with wins over Alden, 65-56, in the quarterfinals, and Southwestern, 72-61, in the semifinals. Tapestry beat Riverside,93-71, last season.
Tapestry is led by Lamar Mathews, the No. 5 ranked scorer in Section VI at 26.3 points per game. Mathews had 25 points in the sectional final win against Riverside last March.
The Thunderhawks are also one of the top offensive teams in the section, as they are ranked third in scoring at 74 points per game.
CLASS B-1
Who: No. 1 seed Olean (20-2) vs. No. 2 seed Lackawanna (18-4)
When: 1:45 p.m., Saturday
What to expect: The Huskies have been virtually unbeatable, with their only losses coming in nonleague games against Clarence at Section V's Hilton. They arrive at the final following a quarterfinal win over East Aurora, 80-57, and a 52-49 victory versus Lewiston-Porter in the semifinals. Olean’s leading scorer is Jack DeRose with 14.8 points per game.
The Huskies have won 11 sectional titles since 2003 and are looking for their fourth in five years.
The Steelers had wins over East in the quarterfinals, 95-56, and Riverside Academy in the semifinals, 88-67. Both games were blowouts, and the team is showing why it is the No. 1 seed.
Their leading scorer is Juilenn Clements at 18.1 points per game.
CLASS AA
Who: No. 1 seed Jamestown (18-3) vs. No. 3 seed Niagara Falls (17-5).
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday.
What to expect: The Red Raiders are one of the best teams in Western New York and showed that in their 59-43 semifinal win against Lancaster. Their offense is by committee, orchestrated by Trey Drake, who leads the team in scoring (12.3 per game) and assists (2.4).
As for the Wolverines, their road to the finals included beating Frontier, 62-53, in the quarterfinals and Orchard Park in the semifinals, 59-52. Their senior captains Dominic McKenzie and Rod Brown have been their leaders.
Since the current Niagara Falls High was created with the merging of the old Niagara Falls High and LaSalle, the Wolverines have won 14 sectional championships, including five of the last six. Jamestown has won five titles in that span.
CLASS A-2
Who: No. 1 seed Amherst (20-2) vs. No. 3 seed Health Sciences (18-4).
When, where: 7 p.m., Saturday.
What to expect: The Tigers are a big team led by Teddy McDuffie, the No. 2 rebounder in Section VI. With him cleaning the boards, the team has had a great season and beat Kenmore East, 88-48, in the quarterfinals and CSAT, 53-48, in the semifinals to earn a trip to the final. Amherst's two losses are to Orchard Park and Williamsville East.
The Falcons beat Williamsville South, 81-59, in the quarterfinals and dominated No. 2 seed Pioneer, 63-31, in the semifinals. They have a trio in Tyreke Hopkins, Xavier Benton and Jimmie Green leading their offense.
Amherst won the A-2 title in consecutive years in 2016 and '17. Health Sciences was the B-2 champion in 2017 and '18.
CLASS A-1
Who: No. 1 seed Niagara-Wheatfield (20-2) vs. No. 2 seed Williamsville East (18-4).
When, where: 8:30 p.m., Saturday.
What to expect: It’ll be a showdown between two of the best point guards in Western New York, as Max Schneider and the Flames will face Alexander Fletcher and the Falcons.
Niagara-Wheatfield made it to the finals following a 48-46 quarterfinal win versus Kenmore West, followed by a narrow, 77-72, semifinal win against Hutch Tech. The Falcons almost blew a 20-point lead to the Engineers, following a third-quarter collapse, but found a way to put their opponents away in the fourth quarter.
The Flames have been blowing out teams during their playoff run. First, it was Hamburg, 80-64, in the quarterfinals, followed by McKinley, 81-64, in the semifinals. They overcame the size of the Macks and won the game handily.
Williamsville East’s offense is fast paced, as the Flames are second in Section VI in scoring at 75.5 points per game, and of course, are led by Schneider’s 27.1 points, which is fourth in the section.