Boys basketball preview: Jamestown vs. Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Williamsville East headline finals at Buffalo State

Who: No. 1 seed Olean (20-2) vs. No. 2 seed Lackawanna (18-4)

When: 1:45 p.m., Saturday

What to expect: The Huskies have been virtually unbeatable, with their only losses coming in nonleague games against Clarence at Section V's Hilton. They arrive at the final following a quarterfinal win over East Aurora, 80-57, and a 52-49 victory versus Lewiston-Porter in the semifinals. Olean’s leading scorer is Jack DeRose with 14.8 points per game.

The Huskies have won 11 sectional titles since 2003 and are looking for their fourth in five years.

The Steelers had wins over East in the quarterfinals, 95-56, and Riverside Academy in the semifinals, 88-67. Both games were blowouts, and the team is showing why it is the No. 1 seed.

Their leading scorer is Juilenn Clements at 18.1 points per game.

CLASS AA

Who: No. 1 seed Jamestown (18-3) vs. No. 3 seed Niagara Falls (17-5).

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday.