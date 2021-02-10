Boys basketball preview: 10 players to watch

Here is a look at 10 high school boys basketball players to watch this season:

JaVaughn Jones, Health Sciences, G, 12: The reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year is an extremely quick point guard and tenacious defender with a high basketball IQ. He plays bigger than his 5-foot-8-inch frame. He averaged 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 5.0 steals per game in leading the Falcons to a 23-1 record and the Section VI Class A championship.

Jalen Bradberry, Niagara Falls, G, 12: Returning first-team All-WNY selection and a multitime member of the All-WNY team is at his best attacking the basket. Good court vision. The 6-foot-3-inch Bradberry returns to Niagara Falls after playing last season for Park School, where he averaged a team-high 19.7 points to go with 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He has roughly 10 Division I offers, including St. John’s, UMass and UB, but plans to go to prep school next year.