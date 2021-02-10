Boys basketball preview: 10 players to watch

Here is a look at 10 high school boys basketball players to watch this season:
JaVaughn Jones, Health Sciences, G, 12: The reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year is an extremely quick point guard and tenacious defender with a high basketball IQ. He plays bigger than his 5-foot-8-inch frame. He averaged 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 5.0 steals per game in leading the Falcons to a 23-1 record and the Section VI Class A championship.
Jalen Bradberry, Niagara Falls, G, 12: Returning first-team All-WNY selection and a multitime member of the All-WNY team is at his best attacking the basket. Good court vision. The 6-foot-3-inch Bradberry returns to Niagara Falls after playing last season for Park School, where he averaged a team-high 19.7 points to go with 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He has roughly 10 Division I offers, including St. John’s, UMass and UB, but plans to go to prep school next year.
Trey Kleitz, Iroquois, G, 11: The guard is coming off a breakout sophomore season and added some size during the offseason (grew about 2 inches and added 30 pounds of muscle). An All-WNY pick in basketball and football, Kleitz has good court vision and has good shooting range. He also has a four-game head start on most players in the area as he transferred briefly to a school in Pennsylvania before returning to play for a Chiefs team coached by his father, Todd.
Jamyier Patton, Timon, G, 12: Returning first-team All-Catholic and second-team All-WNY selection is a quick player who attacks the basket well and is lethal from 3-point range. He averaged 22.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.7 assists last season in helping Tigers win their first playoff title since 2001.
Jaden Slaughter, St. Joe’s, G, 12: Efficient offensive player with nice athleticism is coming off a season in which he made third-team All-WNY. He shot 58% from the floor, including 41% from beyond the arc. He averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists to help the Marauders reach the Manhattan Cup final.
Demarri Jones, Jamestown, F, 12: A returning fourth-team All-WNY selection, the 6-foot-4-inch Jones recorded 11 double-doubles for the ECIC I champions. Division Player of the Year averaged 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He earned MVP honor at two in-season tournaments.
Shane Cercone, Canisius, G, 10: With many solid players returning for defending Manhattan Cup champion Canisius, who do you choose? We'll take the young 6-foot-3-inch Cercone, who played with poise in big situations last season. A tough defender and rebounder, he likely slides into the point guard slot. He averaged 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season.
Tariq Eubanks, Tapestry, G, 12: Repeat All-WNY honorable mention is a very good defender, a slick ball handler and distributor. Solid outside shooter for a perennial Class C contender. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 rebounds.
Joe Harrington, Lancaster, F, 11: This 6-foot-6-inch multisport athlete led the Legends in points, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage to help them win their first Section VI championship in 61 years. An all-ECIC pick, he scored in double figures 19 games and had nine double-doubles. He averaged 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
Max Schneider, Williamsville East, G, 11: The graduation of Cal Shifflet means all eyes will be on the slick point guard who, in addition to being a solid passer, is dangerous from 3-point range. Schneider is coming off a season in which he averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.1 steals per game.