Boys basketball polls Week 4: St. Joe's, Timon remain on top
Boys basketball polls Week 4: St. Joe's, Timon remain on top

  • Updated
Jamyier Patton scores

Timon's Jamyier Patton scores two points over O'Hara's Jaden Washington in the first half at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

Large schools

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. Team 

 Rec.

Pts. 

Prev. 

1. St. Joe's (3)

 14-1

30

 1

2. Canisius

 12-3 

27

 2 

3t. Jamestown 

 12-1 

22 

 4 

3t. Park 

  9-3

22 

 3 

5. Niagara Falls

 13-1

19 

 5

6. McKinley 

 10-0

15 

 6 

7. St. Francis 

 7-7

12 

 7 

8. Williamsville East 

 8-3

 9 

9. Clarence 

 9-3

 NR 

10. Health Sciences 

 6-6

 NR 

Others: Hamburg (10-4) 2,

Lockport (8-3) 2 . 

 

 

 

Small schools

First-place votes in parentheses

 Rk. Team

 Rec.

 Pts.

 Prev.

1. Bishop Timon (3)

10-2 

30

 1

2. Olean

 9-3

27 

 3 

3. Tapestry 

 5-4 

23 

 4t 

4t. Bennett 

 7-3 

18 

 9

4t. Buffalo East 

 8-2

18 

 2 

6. Cardinal O'Hara 

 6-9

16 

 6 

7. East Aurora 

 10-2 

15 

 4t 

8. Clymer 

 12-0

 8 

9. Medina 

 9-1

10 

10. All.-Limestone 

 7-4

 7

Others: Depew (8-4), 1 

 

 

 

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association)

