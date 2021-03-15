Boys basketball polls Week 4: St. Joe's, Timon remain on top

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
Large schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. St. Joe's (3)
14-1
30
1
2. Canisius
12-3
27
2
3t. Jamestown
12-1
22
4
3t. Park
9-3
22
3
5. Niagara Falls
13-1
19
5
6. McKinley
10-0
15
6
7. St. Francis
7-7
12
7
8. Williamsville East
8-3
6
9
9. Clarence
9-3
5
NR
10. Health Sciences
6-6
3
NR
Others: Hamburg (10-4) 2,
Lockport (8-3) 2 .
Small schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Bishop Timon (3)
10-2
30
1
2. Olean
9-3
27
3
3. Tapestry
5-4
23
4t
4t. Bennett
7-3
18
9
4t. Buffalo East
8-2
18
2
6. Cardinal O'Hara
6-9
16
6
7. East Aurora
10-2
15
4t
8. Clymer
12-0
7
8
9. Medina
9-1
6
10
10. All.-Limestone
7-4
4
7
Others: Depew (8-4), 1