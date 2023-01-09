 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball polls: Niagara Falls, Bishop Timon remain unanimous at No. 1

  • Updated
Niagara Falls at St. Joe's Basketball

St. Joe's Jay’Meir Goosby (1) attempts a layup over Niagara Falls Ephraim Strong (24) during a basketball game at St Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Buffalo on Dec. 20, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 

Large schools 

Rk.  TeamClass Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
 1. Niagara Falls (7)   AA 10-0  70  1
 2.  Amherst   A2  7-2 63   2 
 3.  Jamestown  AA  6-1  55   3 
 4.  Health Sciences    AA   8-1  50   6
 5.  Canisius   MM  4-4  37   5 
 6.  St. Francis  MM  4-4 36   7  
 7.  St. Joe's MM  4-6 28   4  
 8.  McKinley   A1  6-1 17   8 
 9.  Niagara-Wheatfield  A1  5-4  10   9t
10.  South Park A2  7-1 8  N/R 
Others   Lockport  AA  5-4 7  N/R 
  North Tonawanda  A1  4-4  2 N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon (6)  MM 6-2 60  1
 2.  Allegany-Limestone B2  6-0  52    3  
 3.  Nichols   MM   6-1 46   2 
 4.  Lewiston-Porter  B1   8-1 41   6 
 5.  Randolph  C  8-1   39   4 
 6.  Salamanca  B2  6-2 30   5 
 7.  Holland  C  8-0 18   8t 
 8.  Bennett  B2  4-5  17   N/R 
 9.  Depew  B1  5-3  14   7 
10.  Olean  B1  6-4  8  N/R 
Others   St. Mary's  MM  4-5 3   8t 
  East Aurora  B1  4-3 2  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach).

