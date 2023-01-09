Boys basketball polls: Niagara Falls, Bishop Timon remain unanimous at No. 1

Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Niagara Falls (7)
|AA
|10-0
|70
|1
|2.
|Amherst
|A2
|7-2
|63
|2
|3.
|Jamestown
|AA
|6-1
|55
|3
|4.
|Health Sciences
|AA
|8-1
|50
|6
|5.
|Canisius
|MM
|4-4
|37
|5
|6.
|St. Francis
|MM
|4-4
|36
|7
|7.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|4-6
|28
|4
|8.
|McKinley
|A1
|6-1
|17
|8
|9.
|Niagara-Wheatfield
|A1
|5-4
|10
|9t
|10.
|South Park
|A2
|7-1
|8
|N/R
|Others
|Lockport
|AA
|5-4
|7
|N/R
|North Tonawanda
|A1
|4-4
|2
|N/R
People are also reading…
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (6)
|MM
|6-2
|60
|1
|2.
|Allegany-Limestone
|B2
|6-0
|52
|3
|3.
|Nichols
|MM
|6-1
|46
|2
|4.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|8-1
|41
|6
|5.
|Randolph
|C
|8-1
|39
|4
|6.
|Salamanca
|B2
|6-2
|30
|5
|7.
|Holland
|C
|8-0
|18
|8t
|8.
|Bennett
|B2
|4-5
|17
|N/R
|9.
|Depew
|B1
|5-3
|14
|7
|10.
|Olean
|B1
|6-4
|8
|N/R
|Others
|St. Mary's
|MM
|4-5
|3
|8t
|East Aurora
|B1
|4-3
|2
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach).