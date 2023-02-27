Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).

Beginning with this week’s boys basketball polls and continuing through the final polls, Bishop Timon and Nichols have been moved from small schools to large schools. They competed in the Manhattan Cup playoffs to be the Monsignor Martin representative in Class A, because they won eight or more league games this season, so we have decided they belong among other Class A schools in the postseason rankings. Nichols and Timon are expected to begin the 2023-24 season as large schools in Class A. The league classifies by strength of the program and not school population.