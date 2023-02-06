Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius (6)
|MM
|13-5
|68
|2
|2.
|Health Sciences (1)
|AA
|16-1
|60
|3t
|3.
|Niagara Falls
|AA
|15-2
|59
|3t
|4.
|Amherst
|A2
|15-3
|47
|1
|5.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|12-8
|42
|6
|6.
|Jamestown
|AA
|13-3
|37
|5
|7.
|St. Francis
|MM
|10-9
|24
|7
|8.
|McKinley
|A1
|12-3
|23
|8
|9.
|Niagara Wheatfield
|A1
|13-4
|16
|9
|10.
|Williamsville South
|A2
|13-3
|6
|10t
|Others
|I-Prep
|A1
|12-4
|2
|N/R
|Lockport
|AA
|10-7
|1
|10t
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (7)
|MM
|16-2
|70
|1
|2.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|14-2
|63
|3
|3.
|Salamanca
|B2
|14-2
|54
|4
|4.
|Nichols
|MM
|10-8
|49
|2
|5.
|Randolph
|C
|15-3
|38
|N/R
|6.
|Fredonia
|B2
|12-5
|37
|5
|7.
|Allegany-Limestone
|B2
|13-3
|32
|6
|8.
|Depew
|B1
|11-4
|21
|7
|9.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|7-11
|11
|8
|10.
|Southwestern
|B2
|9-7
|9
|9
|Other
|Newfane
|B2
|11-4
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Bradshaw (Nichols coach).