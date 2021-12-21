Boys basketball polls: Canisius, Health Sciences tied atop large schools; Timon unanimous No. 1 among smalls

Here are the results of the first Buffalo News large schools and small schools boys basketball polls for the 2021-22 season:
Records are through Sunday's games. First-place votes in parentheses. Previous ranking denotes final rankings for 2021 season.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1t.
|Canisius (3) [MM]
|2-1
|57
|4
|1t.
|Health Sciences (3) [A]
|4-0
|57
|10t
|3.
|St. Joe's [MM]
|3-2
|42
|1
|4.
|Jamestown [A]
|1-1
|41
|7t
|5.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|1-0
|40
|N/R
|6.
|Niagara Falls [AA]
|3-1
|33
|2t
|7.
|Amherst [A]
|4-1
|20
|N/R
|8.
|St. Francis [MM]
|1-2
|19
|5
|9.
|McKinley [A]
|4-0
|15
|N/R
|10.
|Williamsville East [A]
|3-2
|5
|N/R
|Others
|Niagara Wheatfield [A]
|4-1
|1
|N/R
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach)
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (6) [MM]
|5-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Olean [B]
|5-0
|51
|4
|3.
|Tapestry Charter [B]
|3-3
|49
|3
|4t.
|Nichols [MM]
|4-1
|39
|N/R
|4t.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|7-0
|39
|N/R
|6.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|3-3
|31
|7
|7.
|Lackawanna [B]
|2-3
|15
|N/R
|8.
|Fredonia [B]
|3-1
|13
|6
|9.
|Randolph [C]
|3-0
|10
|N/R
|10.
|Allegany-Limestone [B]
|3-2
|8
|N/R
|Others
|Salamanca [C]
|3-1
|7
|N/R
|Riverside [B]
|6-0
|5
|N/R
|Olmsted [B]
|4-1
|2
|N/R
|Clymer [D]
|4-0
|1
|N/R