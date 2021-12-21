 Skip to main content
Boys basketball polls: Canisius, Health Sciences tied atop large schools; Timon unanimous No. 1 among smalls
Canisius 59, Jamestown 51

Canisius player Declan Ryan shoots.

 Robert Kirkham

Here are the results of the first Buffalo News large schools and small schools boys basketball polls for the 2021-22 season:

Records are through Sunday's games. First-place votes in parentheses. Previous ranking denotes final rankings for 2021 season. 

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1t. Canisius (3) [MM] 2-1  57  4 
 1t.  Health Sciences (3) [A] 4-0  57  10t
 3.  St. Joe's [MM] 3-2   42   1
 4.  Jamestown [A] 1-1  41  7t
 5.  Orchard Park [AA] 1-0  40  N/R 
 6.  Niagara Falls [AA] 3-1  33 2t 
 7.  Amherst [A] 4-1  20  N/R 
 8.  St. Francis [MM] 1-2  19   5 
 9.   McKinley [A] 4-0   15 N/R 
10.  Williamsville East [A] 3-2  5  N/R 
Others  Niagara Wheatfield [A] 4-1  1  N/R 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach)

Small schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon (6) [MM] 5-0 60 1
 2.  Olean [B] 5-0 51 4  
 3.  Tapestry Charter [B] 3-3 49  3 
 4t.  Nichols [MM] 4-1 39  N/R
 4t.  St. Mary's [MM] 7-0 39 N/R 
 6.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM] 3-3 31 7 
 7.  Lackawanna [B] 2-3 15  N/R
 8.  Fredonia [B] 3-1 13  6
 9.  Randolph [C] 3-0 10  N/R
10.  Allegany-Limestone [B] 3-2 8  N/R 
Others  Salamanca [C] 3-1  7  N/R 
  Riverside [B] 6-0  5 N/R 
  Olmsted [B] 4-1 2  N/R 
  Clymer [D] 4-0 1  N/R 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach).

