 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys basketball polls: Amherst takes No. 1 in large schools; Timon remains atop smalls

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Moore (copy) (copy)

Nick Moore and Amherst move to No. 1.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 

Large schools 

Rk.  Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Amherst (5)  A2 9-2 67  2
 2.  Niagara Falls (1)   AA  11-1 59   1 
 3.  Jamestown   AA  7-1 56   3 
 4.  Health Sciences (1)   AA  10-1  54   4 
 5.  Canisius MM   6-4 44   5 
 6.  St. Francis  MM   5-6 30 6 
 7.  McKinley A1   8-2 25  8 
 8.  St. Joe's  MM   6-6 22  7 
 9.  Niagara Wheaetfield A1  6-4  15  9 
10.  Lockport   AA   7-4 10  N/R 
Other  International Prep  A1 10-3 2 N/R 
  South Park  A2 7-3  1 10  

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon (6)  MM  9-2 60 1
 2.  Nichols MM   6-3 53  3 
 3.  Lewiston-Porter  B1 9-2 47  4 
 4.  Allegany-Limestone  B2  7-1 41  2 
 5.  Salamanca B2 8-2 39 6
 6.  Randolph  C  9-2  29  5 
 7.  Depew  B1  7-3  21 9 
 8. Bennett B2 5-613 8
 9. St. Mary's MM 4-7 9 N/R 
10  Southwestern  B2 6-4  6  N/R 
Others       
  Holland  C  9-1  4   7
  Newfane  B2 5-4  2  N/R 
  Park School  MM  5-5 2  N/R 
  Olean B1 6-6 2  10 
  Pioneer  B1 7-5  1  N/R 
  Fredonia  B2 6-4  1 N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Bradshaw (Nichols coach).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the Bills' wild-card win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News