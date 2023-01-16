Boys basketball polls: Amherst takes No. 1 in large schools; Timon remains atop smalls

Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Amherst (5)
|A2
|9-2
|67
|2
|2.
|Niagara Falls (1)
|AA
|11-1
|59
|1
|3.
|Jamestown
|AA
|7-1
|56
|3
|4.
|Health Sciences (1)
|AA
|10-1
|54
|4
|5.
|Canisius
|MM
|6-4
|44
|5
|6.
|St. Francis
|MM
|5-6
|30
|6
|7.
|McKinley
|A1
|8-2
|25
|8
|8.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|6-6
|22
|7
|9.
|Niagara Wheaetfield
|A1
|6-4
|15
|9
|10.
|Lockport
|AA
|7-4
|10
|N/R
|Other
|International Prep
|A1
|10-3
|2
|N/R
|South Park
|A2
|7-3
|1
|10
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (6)
|MM
|9-2
|60
|1
|2.
|Nichols
|MM
|6-3
|53
|3
|3.
|Lewiston-Porter
|B1
|9-2
|47
|4
|4.
|Allegany-Limestone
|B2
|7-1
|41
|2
|5.
|Salamanca
|B2
|8-2
|39
|6
|6.
|Randolph
|C
|9-2
|29
|5
|7.
|Depew
|B1
|7-3
|21
|9
|8.
|Bennett
|B2
|5-6
|13
|8
|9.
|St. Mary's
|MM
|4-7
|9
|N/R
|10
|Southwestern
|B2
|6-4
|6
|N/R
|Others
|Holland
|C
|9-1
|4
|7
|Newfane
|B2
|5-4
|2
|N/R
|Park School
|MM
|5-5
|2
|N/R
|Olean
|B1
|6-6
|2
|10
|Pioneer
|B1
|7-5
|1
|N/R
|Fredonia
|B2
|6-4
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Bradshaw (Nichols coach).