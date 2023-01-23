 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball polls: Amherst remains on top in large schools; Bishop Timon still unanimous No. 1 in smalls

  • Updated
Bishop Timon St. Joe's High School Basketball

Timon player Jaiden Harrison shoots against St. Joe's during the first half at Bishop Timon high school on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 

Large schools 

 Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev.
 1.  Amherst (6)  A211-2  69   1
 2t.   Canisius MM  8-4 56   5 
 2t.   Jamestown  AA  9-1 56   3 
 4.   Health Sciences (1)   AA 12-1  50   4 
 5.   Niagara Falls  AA 12-2  49   2 
 6.   St. Francis  MM  8-6 35   6 
 7.   St. Joe's  MM  8-7 28   8 
 8.   McKinley  A1 10-3  21   7 
 9.   Niagara Wheatfield   A1  8-4  14   9 
10.   Lockport  AA  8-5   6  10 
Others    International Prep  A1 11-3  1 N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk.  Team Class  Rec. Pts.  Prev.
 1.  Bishop Timon (7)  MM  12-2 70  1
 2.  Nichols   MM  9-4 63  2 
 3.  Lewiston-Porter B1  11-2 56    3 
 4.   Salamanca   B2  11-2 48  5 
 5.   Allegany-Limestone B2  10-2  37   4   
 6.   Randolph  C   11-2 30   6   
 7t.  Depew B1  9-3  29  7 
 7t.  Fredonia  B2  9-4  29  N/R 
 9.  St. Mary's  MM   4-9 13   9 
10.  Bennett  B2   6-7   6   8 
Others   Newfane B2  7-4   3   N/R
  Park School  MM   5-7  1  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Bradshaw (Nichols coach).

