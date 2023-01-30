 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys basketball polls: Amherst, Bishop Timon remain in No. 1 spots

  • 0
Amherst beats Health Science 50-45 for the Class A2 Championship (copy)

Amherst's Nick Moore, right, is leading the Tigers to the No. 1 spot in the large schools rankings. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are this week's Buffalo News boys basketball polls (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. 

Large schools 

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1.  Amherst (7)   A2 14-2 70 1
2.  Canisius   MM  11-4 63  2t 
3t.  Health Sciences  AA  14-1 50  4 
3t.  Niagara Falls  AA  13-2 50  5 
 5.  Jamestown  AA  11-2 47  2t 
 6.  St. Joe's MM  10-7 35  7 
 7.  St. Francis  MM   8-8 28  6 
 8.  McKinley A1 11-3 21 8 
 9.  Niagara Wheatfield   A1  10-4 13  9 
10t.  Lockport AA 9-6  4  10 
10t.  Williamsville South  A2 11-3  4  N/R

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

Rk. Team Class  Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon (7)   MM 13-2  70  1
 2.  Nichols  MM   9-6  62   2 
 3.  Lewiston-Porter   B1  13-2  57  3 
 4.  Salamanca  B2  12-2 49   4
 5.  Fredonia   B2 11-4 41  7t 
 6.  Allegany-Limestone   B2   12-2 34  5 
 7.  Depew  B1  10-4  29   7t
 8.   St. Mary's  MM   6-9  14   9
 9.  Southwestern N/R  7-7  12 N/R 
10.  Bennett   B2  6-7  9  10 
Others   Randolph   C   12-3  5   6
  Newfane   B2  9-4  3  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com), Matt Bradshaw (Nichols coach).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to host 2024 Copa America International Soccer Tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News