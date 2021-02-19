Boys basketball notebook: Athletic Director Marcus Hutchins adds coaching duties at Park

If all goes according to plan, Park School’s Marcus Hutchins will go back to doing what most athletic directors do on boys basketball game days – making sure the event is a good experience for players, coaches, officials and fans, when they are allowed.

That’ll likely happen once the Covid-19 pandemic ends. Until then, Hutchins will wear two hats at the tiny private school.

It’s rare, but not unheard of, for an athletic director to double as basketball coach, given the time required to do each job well. Ben Drake has done it for nearly two decades at Jamestown. Tony Pulvirenti at Cardinal O’Hara also is among the few handling both gigs.

Hutchins is filling in for third-year coach Rich Jacob. Hutchins said Jacob is still the head coach, but is on leave for personal reasons.

That means Hutchins will guide the independent program to what it hopes will be its 11th consecutive winning season (eighth in a row since ramping up the strength of its schedule).

“It’s a challenging time for everyone,” Jacob said. “I’m close to Marcus Hutchins. We discussed it and made that decision. Staying close to the program and wishing everyone the best.”