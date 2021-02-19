Boys basketball notebook: Athletic Director Marcus Hutchins adds coaching duties at Park

If all goes according to plan, Park School’s Marcus Hutchins will go back to doing what most athletic directors do on boys basketball game days – making sure the event is a good experience for players, coaches, officials and fans, when they are allowed.
That’ll likely happen once the Covid-19 pandemic ends. Until then, Hutchins will wear two hats at the tiny private school.
It’s rare, but not unheard of, for an athletic director to double as basketball coach, given the time required to do each job well. Ben Drake has done it for nearly two decades at Jamestown. Tony Pulvirenti at Cardinal O’Hara also is among the few handling both gigs.
Hutchins is filling in for third-year coach Rich Jacob. Hutchins said Jacob is still the head coach, but is on leave for personal reasons.
That means Hutchins will guide the independent program to what it hopes will be its 11th consecutive winning season (eighth in a row since ramping up the strength of its schedule).
Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame member Benjy Bluman was back on the court officiating a boys’ basketball game Tuesday for the first time in more than a year.
“It’s a challenging time for everyone,” Jacob said. “I’m close to Marcus Hutchins. We discussed it and made that decision. Staying close to the program and wishing everyone the best.”
Hutchins’ past coaching experience is in AAU. He also has coached his sons, Noah and Caleb, through workouts in past summers, and has coached fifth and sixth graders at Park. Noah Hutchins was the 2019 Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year at Park, and is now at freshman at Rice University in Texas; Caleb is a senior on the current team.
There is a difference between coaching those levels and coaching high school.
“Not as much freedom of play in high school basketball," Hutchins said. "It’s the tempo of the game, it’s just different things and the personnel.”
This edition of the Pioneers is different than recent ones. They don’t have anyone taller than 6-foot-4 after a six-year run of having at least one player standing 6-6 or taller on the roster.
The 15-year-old Hamburg sophomore is also an important contributor to the Bulldogs' unbeaten start during this pandemic-impacted girls basketball season.
That showed in Wednesday’s 82-73 loss to St. Joe’s, as Park had difficulty containing the Marauders’ Jaden Slaughter in the paint. He had a double-double that featured 23 points. He also kept offensive possessions alive with timely rebound tips to teammates.
That was Park’s first home loss since Jan. 18, 2017, when it dropped a double-overtime decision to St. Francis.
Still, Park is off to a 2-1 start, having beaten Section V heavyweights Rochester East and Leadership Academy. The Pioneers have a rematch against St. Joe’s on March 3. They also have two games against Health Sciences, last year’s Section VI Class A champion and News No. 1 large school.
“We were 6 for 30 from the 3-point line and we have a team full of shooters,” Hutchins said of the loss. "We didn’t play our best basketball. Kind of flat. We are obviously disappointed, but it happens. … It’s not the end of the world. It’s not the result we wanted, but it’s in those times of loss and hard times you find things, you can bounce back. We don’t have the all-star team and the big man we typically have."
Among the positives in the loss to St. Joe's was the play of Caleb Hutchins, who poured in a team-high 22 points. More than that, the third-year starter attacked the basket and made good things happen on offense. With last year’s top scorer, Jalen Bradberry, returning to Niagara Falls, Hutchins has embraced more of a leadership role.
Ryan had perhaps his best game yet at the varsity level for the Crusaders on Saturday afternoon. He poured in a game-high 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and showed off his passing skills with five assists as Canisius defeated visiting Jamestown, 59-51.
“He’s definitely playing the game a lot different, being more aggressive in the game and trying to showcase and demonstrate what he can do instead of being a role player,” Marcus Hutchins said. “He’s stepped into that leadership role.”
Although there won’t be any state tournaments this winter, Park still heads into games with plenty of motivation, although the condensed season is a challenge.
“They like to play,” Hutchins said. “They have a good schedule. It’s just with this short time period each and every day being able to get yourself up ready and prepared to play games.”
Milestone
Tonawanda's Trevin Boling needed 33 points to hit 1,000 for his career Wednesday. In a loss to Tonawanda he achieved the feat and then some, pouring in a school record 45 in three-point loss to Pioneer. Boling now has 1,012 points and needs 173 to break the school record held by Jesse Lalka.
Polls
The Buffalo News plans to run the large and small schools basketball polls during this pandemic-shortened season beginning next week.
Since fans are prohibited from attending games, including the coaches and officials who normally would be poll contributors, media members who regularly attend games will serve as the pollsters.
Quotable
Canisius coach Kyle Husband on the condensed schedule and limited practice time: “We usually have more practices before our first game of the season than we will this entire season. It’s just different.”
Just in case you didn’t know: Unbeaten Canisius (4-0) visits undefeated St. Joe’s (5-0) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a Manhattan Cup final rematch.